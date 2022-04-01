Daily news update: Court blow for Zuma, SA gets new police commissioner and petrol price relief

Citizen Reporter

Former president Jacob Zuma. Picture: File

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruled against former President Jacob Zuma’s prosecution petitions as it had “no reasonable prospects of success of success in an appeal”.

The SCA said on Thursday “there is no other compelling reason why an appeal should be heard”. This now clears the way for the trial to proceed.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said the state welcomed the SCA’s ruling as it prepares to resist Zuma’s application for a further postponement.

“We have always maintained that there is no prospect of success on appeal as issues raised have been pronounced upon by the same SCA”, Mhaga said.

The trial will resume on 11 April 2022.

State prosecutor Billy Downer in court during Schabir Shaik’s fraud and corruption case, at the Durban High Court on 5 April 2006. Picture: Gallo Images

Former president Jacob Zuma’s criminal charges against state prosecutor advocate Billy Downer is still under consideration, according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika on Thursday, NPA spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the KwaZulu-Natal is “objectively considering” Zuma’s case.

“Once a decision is taken, it will be communicated, but at the moment no decision has been taken by that office,” he said.

In October last year, Zuma laid a criminal complaint against Downer at the Pietermaritzburg Police Station for allegedly leaking his confidential medical records to the media, which the NPA has denied.

General Fannie Masemola. Picture: SA Police Service/Twitter

President Cyril Ramaphosa announced General Fannie Masemola as South Africa’s new national police commissioner.

Masemola replaces the outgoing General Khehla Sitole.

“In the conversations I’ve had with Masemola, he has assured me that he is up to the task, and he is determined to serve the people of South Africa. I am certain he will do us proud,” said Ramaphosa.

People are scared of the war in Ukraine and how it could affect the economies of the world. Image: iStock

National Treasury and the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy have announced a two-phase plan that will provide South Africans with some relief at the pumps.

Phase one includes a temporary reduction in the general fuel levy, which is to be funded by liquidating of a portion of the strategic crude oil reserves.

“The Minister of Finance has proposed that the general fuel levy is temporarily reduced by R1.50 per litre from Wednesday 6 April 2022 to Tuesday 31 May 2022.

This will reduce the general fuel levy for petrol from R3.85 per litre to R2.35 per litre and reduce the general fuel levy for diesel from R3.70 per litre to R2.20 per litre for two months,” said the departments in a joint statement.

The Ekurhuleni state of the city address debate descended into chaos on Thursday evening, resulting in former mayor Mzwandile Masina being forcefully removed from the chambers.

While the state of the city address went well on Wednesday, the debate collapsed after Speaker Raymond Dlamini and Masina clashed over questions which had apparently been sent to the mayor but never received responses.

Masina claimed the questions never even reached the right people, and accused Dlamini of forcing members of council to lie about receiving the questions.

But Dlamini said the mayor had responded to the questions.

R90 million in Sassa grants was stolen at the PostBank last year. Photo: iStock

Brazen thieves stole at least R90 million in Sassa grants at the SA Post Office’s PostBank, distributed them to various accounts before withdrawing the loot as quickly as possible at ATMs last year.

According to an amaBhungane report, the crime had been kept under wraps by PostBank.

The hack was accidentally recovered by a call-centre operator who noticed that a grant beneficiary had a balance of around R100 000 in their Sassa account.

The criminals are suspected to be Postbank employees or its contractor.

They used cloned Sassa cards to withdraw the cash.

