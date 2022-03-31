Cele ‘optimistic’ Masemola’s appointment will strengthen efforts to safeguard South Africans

Citizen Reporter

Police Minister Bheki Cele has congratulated General Sehlahle Fannie Masemola on his appointment as South Africa’s new national police commissioner. Masemola replaces the outgoing General Khehla Sitole.

In a statement on Thursday, Cele said the police ministry received President Cyril Ramaphosa’s announcement with “much enthusiasm and optimism”.

Cele said he was hopeful that Masemola’s appointment would further strengthen the existing efforts within the police service to safeguard South Africans and all those who live in the country, along with their property.

General Masemola is no stranger to the functioning of the SAPS both on an administrative and operational level as served as the Deputy National Commissioner responsible for Policing since April 2016.

“We must commend President Ramaphosa for acting with agility in making the appointment and not allowing a vacuum to exist in this office, which is critical in the leadership and the mobilisation of all personnel and resources responsible for the safety and security of our country,” said Cele.

“The Ministry will continue to lend support to the office of the National Commissioner, as it charts the course of action which we are sure will build on the restoration of the morale and unity within the organisation. We are optimistic that this shift in the SAPS top management, will not derail the efforts in place to build on an efficient and trustworthy police service that is accessible to all our people and is unapologetic about preventing, combating and investigating crime; maintain public order and uphold and enforce the law.”

President @CyrilRamaphosa announcing General Sehlahle Fannie Masemola as the new National Commissioner of Police in an address to the nation at the Union Buildings following the departure of National Commissioner Khehla Sithole. pic.twitter.com/pgBRgHbaxJ— Presidency | South Africa ???????? (@PresidencyZA) March 31, 2022

‘Masemola an experienced professional police officer’

GOOD party also welcomed Masemola’s appointment, describing him as an experienced professional police officer.

“Our fight against crime requires stable and competent police leadership and we trust that the new National Police Commissioner has the capacity to bring that,” said GOOD in a statement.

“Building a credible police service that is responsive and trusted by communities across our country is a mammoth task.”