‘She was such a gift’ – Bushiri marks a year since daughter’s death

Citizen Reporter

Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church leader Shepherd Bushiri and Mary have marked a year since their daughter Israella’s death in a wreath laying ceremony that saw many gather in her honour.

Bushiri’s daughter died on 29 March last year, a month after announcing his daughter had been battling a lung infection.

“It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing on of my daughter, Israella Bushiri. As a father, it was my desire to see her grow and serve the Lord, However, the will of God was for her to return to Him,” said Bushiri at the time.

Marking a year since her passing, Bushiri shared pictures and videos on his social media pages of the ceremony in Malawi.

“My wife and I understand this simple truth: ‘Those in God’s kingdom stay there whether in the body or in the spirit. There is no separation in Christ.’

“Forever we are and forever we will be together, reigning in heavenly places, with our daughter Israella. Yes, whether in the spirit or in the flesh, we are still together and we celebrate her life. And whilst we are still in the flesh, we will continue on with her good works of touching the needy and catering for poor children, this was her dream and it will live on.Continue resting in glory our daughter, St. Israella. It is one year now since she was caught up to glory to be with our Heavenly Father – yet spiritually, we still feel her presence. She was such a gift,” said Bushiri.

In South Africa, the Bushiri and his wife are wanted in connection with a fraud and money laundering case to the alleged tune of R102 million.

The duo skipped the country to their homeland just a few days after they were granted bail of R200,000 each – under strict conditions – in the Pretoria Central Magistrate’s Court in November 2020, stating safety and security concerns.