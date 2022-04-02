NUM elects new leadership led by Daniel Balepile

Brian Sokutu

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) on Friday ended its three-day 17th national congress, with delegates electing a new leadership led by Daniel Balepile from the Rustenburg region – unseating Joseph Montisetse as president, in a closely fought contest.

Except for re-elected deputy president Philip Vilakazi, all leaders elected are new national office bearers of the union. They are general secretary William Mabapa, his deputy Mpho Phakedi and treasurer-general Helen Diatile.

Other national office bearers are Olehile Kgware (education chairperson), lefty Mashego (education secretary), Duncan Luvuno (health and safety chairperson) and Masibulele Naki (health and safety secretary).

‘Congress of slates’

Speaking earlier to The Citizen on the side-lines of the congress, veteran trade unionist and former NUM deputy general secretary, Archie Pilane, spoke of “a congress of slates” he said should be avoided.

Said Pilane: “While you may find this happening in the NUM and in any other unions, what is missing in the mass democratic movement is the need to transit from the struggle days to a democratic dispensation.

“We need to be talking about succession plans.

“The succession plan is the one that is going to alleviate this contestation every now and then – averting a situation where people come up with this slate, others with that slate.

“It becomes a congress of slates – no longer a congress of a particular programme of action in line with the mission and the vision of the union.”

Reflecting on the NUM congress, he said: “The quality of reports presented, fit the level of a congress we are attending.

“But, of concern is the manner in which delegates deal with debates. Debates have not been elevated to the level of maturity in focusing on the real issues due to tensions.

“It is time that the union separates policy issues from elections. We have recommended that there should be an elective congress, dealing with elections, with one or two resolutions.

“But you cannot deal with that issue, unless you have started from the ground level to take along membership and bring maturity in congresses, or any other structure and focus on issues.”

Just transition

One of the critical issues the union and the country faced was the “just transition” – from high to low carbon emissions, with coal being at the centre of the debate.

“In this transition, social compact is key for all stakeholders. I think it is a threat, but at the same time a solution to environmental issues – so we need to strike a balance.

“As a trade union, one of the critical issues is job security – the reason workers joined the union.

“The second issue is on how you deal with collective bargaining in an environment where you have already compromised some of the issues as a result of the social compact.

“The other element is that it is a national issue – with a capacity to divide society, because you have environmentalists and you have the unemployed – making the issue important for the unions.

“Unions should be central to the negotiations. We are now governing – we can no longer say it is ‘them and us’. We need to be able to influence those decisions within.

“It is unlike when the employers and the previous government would not allow you to take part in the deliberations,” said Pilane.

Training shop-stewards

He said: “One of the critical issues is that shop-stewards need to grapple with these issues.

“Training shop-stewards is very fundamental to understand what we mean by social compact and what transitioning means.

“If we say there is going to be a benefit for the country – creating stability and a better economy to be able to grow – you may not be able to realise the jobs now, but in the long-term, you will be able to see those opportunities.

“But unfortunately, for you to be able to arrive at a particular goal, there must be sacrifices,” said Pilane.

“And those sacrifices must not be at the expense of only workers, but embrace everyone collectively – business, government and society. We have seen coal determination in Germany.

“What is missing in South Africa is that we are not discussing a long-term. We are discussing short-term and that is why workers are angry because all that they see are job losses.”

