Eskom welcomes newly-elected NUM leadership

Eskom welcomed the newly elected leadership of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM), one of parastatal’s recognised trade unions.

On Friday, NUM ended its three-day 17th national congress, with delegates electing new leadership headed by Daniel Balepile from the Rustenburg region.

NUM’s 17th national congress

Balepile unseated Joseph Montisetse as president in a closely fought contest.

Delegates elected Phillip Vilakazi as the union’s Deputy President, while William Mabapa and Mpho Phakedi are now Secretary-General and Deputy Secretary-General, respectively, with Helen Diatile as the new Treasurer General.

“Eskom congratulates these leaders of the workers and pledges to continue working professionally with them to fulfil the mandate to sustainably produce electricity in the best interests of all South Africans,” said spokesperson Sikonathi Manshansha.

NUM’s new blood

With the exception of re-elected deputy president Philip Vilakazi, all leaders are newly-elected national office bearers of the union.

Other national office bearers are Olehile Kgware (education chairperson), lefty Mashego (education secretary), Duncan Luvuno (health and safety chairperson) and Masibulele Naki (health and safety secretary).

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney and additional reporting by Brian Sokutu

