Daily news update: Ramaphosa criticises UN, Cele returns to Diepsloot and Will Smith ban

President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses the media during a post Sona press conference on 16 February 2022 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

President Cyril Ramaphosa said the fundamental responsibility of the global community is to ensure that human suffering in Ukraine is brought to an end and that sustainable peace is achieved.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the South African Head of Missions Conference ahead of the United Nations vote on Russia.

The president also said the war in Ukraine has exposed the inability of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to maintain international peace and security.

Picture: Gallo Images/Jabulani Langa

Late Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini’s sister princess Thembi Zulu-Ndlovu has passed on.

This was confirmed by her brother prince Mbonisi Zulu on Friday evening.

He told Newzroom Afrika that she was taken to a hospital in Newcastle on Friday morning and died in the afternoon. Zulu told the news channel Zulu-Ndlovu and the late king had a close relationship as they grew up together.

Minister of Home Affairs Dr Aaron Motsoaledi (L) and Police Minister Bheki Cele address communuty at Diepsloot in Johannesburg, 8 April 2022, after resident’s protest after seven people were reportedly shot dead and 14 others injured in separate incidents. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Minister of Home Affairs Aaron Motsoaledi emphasised the need to combat crime and illegality in Diepsloot, following tensions in the area which boiled over this week amid anti-crime protests by residents.

This after residents accused the police of failing to adequately deal with violent crimes in the township and also said illegal immigration was one of the sources of the increasing crime rate in Diepsloot.

Motsoaledi was joined by Minister of Police Bheki Cele and Gauteng Premier David Makhura to address the community of Diepsloot following the recent killings of five South Africans and one foreign national.

Former eThekhwini Metro mayor Zandile Gumede. Picture: Nqobile Mbonambi / African News Agency

Former eThekwini mayor Zandile Gumede is vying for chairperson position at the regional conference that got underway on Friday, despite corruption charges hanging over her head.

eThekwini is the biggest region in the country in terms of membership and branches. It has 111 branches and over 50,000 members.

The outcome of the contestation between Gumede and council speaker Thabani Nyawose will set the tone for the upcoming provincial conference.

Public Services and Administration minister Ayanda Dlodlo during an interview on 18 August 2018 in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images / Sunday Times / Moeletsi Mabe

Former state security minister Ayanda Dlodlo resigned a mere two months after President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Cabinet reshuffle last year.

Earlier this week, the Presidency announced that Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi would assume an acting ministerial position in Public Service and Administration following his appointment by Ramaphosa.

Nxesi takes over from Dlodlo, who vacates the position for a new role in the United States (US) as the executive director of the World Bank’s board.

General views of the African National Congress (ANC) headquarters Luthuli House in Johannesburg, 9 December 2020. Picture: Michel Bega

The provincial list committee (PLC) in the North West has alleged that ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte and Deputy Minister in the Presidency Pinky Kekana as two of the top party leaders implicated in the province’s electoral list debacle.

The ANC is dragging its feet to resolve the list debacle, despite President Cyril Ramaphosa’s promise to communities last year that those who were parachuted will be removed after elections.

After the ANC NEC meeting held last month, there seems to be no tangible solution on the 155 illegitimate individuals identified in an investigation by the North West PLC.

Photo: Thulani Mbele

The Zim-Community SA has demanded that Zimbabwean nationals living in the country ‘cease and desist’ in any criminal activities which may be invoking the anger and hate they are receiving from South Africans.

This comes after the murder of a Zimbabwean national during the violent Diepsloot protests.

Elvis Nyathi was attacked by a mob and burnt alive as community members of Diepsloot protested against crime in the area.

There are as many facets to the Will Smith slap drama as there were people who witnessed it. Photo: AFP/Robyn Beck

Will Smith was banned on Friday from attending the Oscars for the next 10 years, two weeks after the actor stunned the world by storming on stage mid-ceremony to slap the comedian Chris Rock.

Smith is also not permitted to attend any other events held by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences over the next decade.

The Board’s decision as set out in a letter from Academy chiefs did not revoke the best actor award Smith won last month for “King Richard,” nor did it mention any ban on future Oscar nominations.

RHOLagos cast | Picture: Supplied/ Showmax

The Real Housewives of Lagos (RHOLagos) have landed in South Africa both literally and figuratively and all eyes are on the cast of the show and the South African guests who attended Thursday night’s launch event.

The post-Covid period has seen a revival of the red carpet and fashion-hungry fans are always eager to see how guests of such prestigious events interpret the event theme.



As such, RHOLagos found itself trending long before the show even went live on Friday morning as the fans had a lot to say about the pink carpet looks from the launch event St Summer Place in Hyde Park, Johannesburg.

Zola Majavu, the Premier Soccer league prosecutor (Picture: Sydeny Mahlangu/Backpagepix)

Kaizer Chiefs will again face the Premier Soccer League’s Disciplinary Hearing, this time on charges relating to using improperly registered players.

This was revealed by PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu on Friday morning.

The charges emanate from December last year when Chiefs were left with a depleted squad following a Covid-19 outbreak at Naturena that made them fail to honour two of their official fixtures.

The Cheetahs, says columnist Jonathan Mokuena, should be playing international rugby. Picture: Frikkie Kapp/Gallo Images

The Cheetahs are fighting hard to keep stalwarts Ruan Pienaar and Frans Steyn on their books beyond this season.

The seasoned backline players, who are both World Cup winners from 2007 and in Steyn’s case 2019 as well, have been key figures for the Bloemfontein-based side over the last two years.

While both men are now seemingly settled in Bloemfontein with their families, the Cheetahs are yet to announce they will continue to play for the team after this season’s Currie Cup.