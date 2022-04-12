Daily news update: Zuma corruption trial, Senzo Meyiwa case and Stage 2 load shedding

Citizen Reporter

Here is your daily news update. Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

Former President Jacob Zuma at the State Capture Commission. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The Pietermaritzburg High Court has postponed former president Jacob Zuma’s corruption trial to 17 May 2022.

Judge Piet Koen deferred the trial on Monday due to Zuma’s “reconsideration application” before the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA).

The SCA in March dismissed with costs Zuma’s appeal against his “special plea” application to have state prosecutor Advocate Billy Downer removed from leading the arms deal corruption trial.

Spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation Mzwanele Manyi speaks during a press conference, 10 April 2022, in Sandton. Picture: Michel Bega

Former president Jacob Zuma has been hospitalised, according to his foundation’s spokesperson, Mzwanele Manyi.

Zuma is currently in hospital after he was admitted on Monday afternoon as his legal team argued for a postponement of his corruption trial.

“While we were sitting in court, we got a report from the medical team that [former] president Zuma has been admitted for all kinds of tests so doctors are running tests on him,” Manyi told eNCA.

The murder case of former Orlando Pirates goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa postponed to October 2021. Picture: by Dirk Kotze/Gallo Images.

Head of lobby group AfriForum’s Private Prosecution Unit, Advocate Gerrie Nel who is representing the Meyiwa family in the murder trial against five men accused of killing the soccer star, said it’s time for the family to get closure.

Nel was speaking to the media outside the Pretoria High Court on Monday.

The murder trial has been postponed to Tuesday to allow the legal representative of accused number 5 Sifisokuhle Ntuli to consult with him.

Eskom load shedding. Picture: iStock

Eskom says load shedding will be suspended at 5am on Tuesday, but warned that constrained supply will persist throughout the week.

The power utility implemented Stage 2 load shedding with immediate effect around 6pm on Monday after Medupi Power Station’s Unit 5 tripped.

The breakdown resulted in supply constraints and reduced available generation capacity by a further 700 megawatts (MW).

Ukranian Ambassador to South Africa Liubov Abravitova poses for a photograph next to flowers and messages of support left by well-wishers outside the Ukraine Embassy in Pretoria on March 1, 2022. (Photo by Phill Magakoe / AFP)

Ukraine’s ambassador to South Africa has finally met with an official from the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) as Russia continues to attack the eastern European country.

Dirco Minister Naledi Pandor’s special advisor Zane Dangor met ambassador Liubov Abravitova, marking the first meeting between South Africa and Ukraine since the country was invaded by Russia in February.

The meeting on Monday came a day after Abravitova slammed government for not making effort to engage with Ukraine.

Dudu Myeni in the dock of the Johannesburg Magistrates Court, 29 March 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney

Jacob Zuma’s close ally, Dudu Myeni, was roundly criticised on Monday after she attempted to assault a photographer at the former president’s corruption trial.

This after TimesLIVE and Sunday Times photographer, Sandile Ndlovu, was apparently manhandled by Myeni inside the Pietermaritzburg High Court after he tried to take pictures of her.

According to Ndlovu’s version of events, he spotted Myeni in conversation with former MKMVA spokesperson Carl Niehaus and decided to photograph them.

Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton Mckenzie. Picture: Gallo Images/Sunday Times/Dudu Zitha

The Central Karoo District municipality in the Western Cape has a new mayor following Patriotic Alliance (PA) leader Gayton McKenzie’s election on Monday.

McKenzie was elected as the municipality’s mayor, unopposed, during a council meeting after he recently accepted his nomination.

The election comes after McKenzie was sworn in as a councillor of the Laingsburg municipality last week.

A police officer stands guard in Diepsloot durin police minister Bheki Cele’s second visit in two days after the most recent incident of violence where Elvis Nyathi was killed and burnt in mob attack, 7 April 2022, Johannesburg. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) is calling for swift action against Diepsloot vigilantism.

But the human rights body also warned residents not to take the law into their own hands.

This message comes as the township was rocked by violent protests against alleged inefficient policing last week.

Photo: iStock

KwaZulu-Natal has been battered by heavy rainfall and floods over the weekend, resulting in road closures across large parts of the provinces.

It’s not safe to drive across a flooded road, and a vehicle can be swept away in less than 30cm of moving waters.

One driver in Amanzimtoti learned this the hard way. Despite warnings from emergency personnel at the scene, two drivers attempted to cross the road.

Foot-and-mouth disease. Picture: iStock

A case of foot-and-mouth disease has been confirmed in the Free State.

This was revealed by the MEC for Agriculture and Rural Development Thembeni Nxganisa.

This case comes after the foot-and-mouth outbreaks in the North West, Limpopo, KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

President of Free State Agriculture Francois Wilken raised concerns of the impact the new case will have on the economy. He also stated that the spread of the disease could have been prevented.

Kiernan Forbes, popularly known as AKA. Picture: Instagram

Anele ‘Nellie’ Tembe’s loved ones are left distraught and in reminiscence of her memory today as 11 April 2022 marks a year since she passed away, after falling from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub hotel in Cape Town.

Taking to social media, AKA shared a picture of Nellie, along with a tribute message for the anniversary of her untimely passing.

AKA started off the tribute by letting Nellie as well as his fans and followers know that he will never forget the day that his fiancé passed away.

Wiaan Mulder of the Proteas celebrates the wicket of Mominul Haque of Bangladesh with his team-mates during day two of the second Test between the countries in Gqeberha on Saturday. Picture: Lee Warren/Gallo Images

Bangladesh collapsed again like a tyre on a potholed South African road as Keshav Maharaj ended with another seven-wicket haul and the Proteas won the second Test by a massive 332 runs at St George’s Park on Monday.

As impressive as South Africa were in wrapping up a 2-0 series win by bowling Bangladesh out for just 80, needing just 59 minutes on Monday to take the last seven wickets, it was a deflating end to the tour for the visitors, who had begun with such promise by winning the ODI series.

Lewis Hamilton gets some precious time to recuperate during the F1 summer break. Picture: Getty Images

Seven-times Formula 1 (F1) world champion, Lewis Hamilton, has made a renewed call for South Africa to be reintroduced to the sport in lieu of its return next year to Las Vegas.

Not held since 1993, with victory on that occasion going to Williams’ Alain Prost, a return to South Africa, and in particular Kyalami that hosted 21 of the 28 South African Grand Prix held on and off between 1960 and 1993, has long been muted with a report last year by racingnews365.com alleging that discussions had been taking place in possible preparation for 2023.