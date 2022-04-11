Dirco meets with Ukraine ambassador days after abstaining from UN vote

Citizen Reporter

Ukraine’s ambassador to South Africa has finally met with an official from the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) as Russia continues to attack the eastern European country.

Dirco Minister Naledi Pandor’s special advisor Zane Dangor met ambassador Liubov Abravitova, marking the first meeting between South Africa and Ukraine since the country was invaded by Russia in February.

The meeting on Monday came a day after Abravitova slammed government for not making effort to engage with Ukraine.

In a video posted on Sunday, Abravitova called on South Africa to “stand up for the people of Ukraine”.

This followed South Africa’s decision to abstain from voting to suspend Russia from the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council last Friday.

The United States (US)-led resolution received 93 votes in favour and 24 against, and 58 countries abstained.

South Africa had abstained from voting on a UN General Assembly resolution condemning the Russian invasion as well back in March.

The country has repeatedly called for Russia and Ukraine to maintain the momentum of peace talks and resolve disputes through dialogue and negotiations, which has placed government under fire for its neutral stance after failing to condemn the war.

Pandor defended the decision to abstain, stating that South Africa’s position that peaceful resolution was the best option in the conflict.

The minister also opposed any suggestion that North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (Nato) countries should be part of efforts to end the war.

Ukraine previously accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of “taking sides” on the ongoing conflict.

Ramaphosa is also yet to speak to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky, after already having spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to Deputy President David Mabuza, Ramaphosa is open to talking with Zelensky.

During a Q&A session in Parliament in March, the president blamed Nato for the conflict in Ukraine.

He also recently said the war in Ukraine had exposed the inability of the UN’s Security Council to maintain international peace and security.