Humanitarian organisations on high alert to provide relief to affected KZN communities

Reitumetse Makwea

While a number of residents along the coast in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) said they feared their homes may collapse after mudslides, community members, government and humanitarian organisation Gift of the Givers were on high alert on Tuesday to provide relief to affected communities.

Roshal Moodley, a resident in Malvern in Queensburgh, Durban South, said many areas were affected, with major damage to residential properties and many roads closed off, leaving some residents seeking

shelter from neighbouring areas.

“No water and electricity in most areas. Many left homeless and communities are rallying together to assist families with food, shelter and blankets,” Moodley said.

“Even the Ntuzuma cemetery was flooded and graves were uprooted.”

Gift of the Givers has received calls from corporates wanting to support stricken communities, as some of the members of the organisation were busy with on-site assessments.

“Three bodies have been found and one child is still missing,” Gift of the Givers founder Dr Imtiaz Sooliman said.

“There is substantial destruction in the area. Visits will be conducted in Phoenix and areas from where calls of desperation come through.

“We are awaiting reports from team members in Stanger and the South Coast and JOC Disaster Management.”

Sooliman said their criteria was clear: roads, bridges, drainage and public infrastructure were a governmental responsibility, but they would consider schools and health infrastructure for repairs.

“With all our troubles, frictions and challenges, this is indeed an incredible country where the spirit of ubuntu always takes centre stage and reigns supreme.”

He said while homes and businesses should be covered by insurance companies, it’s the informal settlements, houses in low-lying locations and the noninsured that are dependent on a compassionate nation.

MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs Sipho Hlomuka said disaster management teams were working around the clock to assist residents who have been trapped.