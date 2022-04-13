Department of Water warns faith-based communities to stay away from rivers this Easter weekend

Citizen Reporter

The Department of Water and Sanitation is urging faith-based communities to steer clear of water bodies during the coming Easter weekend.

During Easter holidays, people traditionally flock to rivers to perform religious activities such as baptism.

“This practice has proven dangerous in most cases due to incidences of drownings in the past,” said the department’s spokesperson Sputnik Ratau.

Ratau says the recent downpours in some parts of the country will make it even more dangerous to conduct such religious practices as water levels in certain rivers have increased sharply.

Danger associated with baptism in raging rivers

“While we respect people’s religious beliefs, it is equally our responsibility as government to alert everyone about the danger associated with baptism in raging rivers, particularly during this period,” he said.

“Being religious should not lead to deaths of innocent people.

“The safety of everyone is our priority, therefore, we encourage everyone to find alternative ways of baptism to ensure safety”, Ratau explained.

The department predicts that current rainfall in many parts of South Africa will continue and water levels in rivers and dams are expected to rise rapidly.

Dams and rivers also have undercurrents, which makes it dangerous to step into water bodies without knowing their depth.

“Both these unknowns are very dangerous and can cause fatalities, coupled with the fact that there are floating objects that cannot be seen,” Ratau emphasised.

As holidaymakers travel to different parts of the country this Easter weekend, Ratau reminded travellers to behave responsibly and avoid visiting dams and rivers under the influence of alcohol.

“The department will continue to monitor all its dams and release water where necessary to relieve pressure off the dams, thus ensuring the safety of those living downstream,” Ratau concluded.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

