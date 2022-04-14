Daily news update: KZN floods, SIU’s Digital Vibes case and Steve Hofmeyr vs SAHRC

Here is your daily news update. Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.
KZN floods: Death toll climbs to 306
The death toll in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) as result of the floods is now over 300, the provincial Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has confirmed.
“Mop-up operations have commenced in parts of the province following the heavy rains that led to widespread flooding during the past few days.
“The latest reports indicate that 306 people have lost their lives as a result of the heavy rains,” KZN Cogta MEC, Sipho Hlomuka said in a statement on Wednesday night.
Eskom is working hard to end load shedding as soon as possible, says De Ruyter
Eskom chief executive officer (CEO) André de Ruyter on Wednesday said the power utility was working hard to end load shedding as soon as possible.
South Africans have been saddled with rolling power cuts since the start of the week, with Eskom extending stage 2 load shedding from 5am on Wednesday to Friday at 5am.
The extension of the blackouts was due to further unit breakdowns at Eskom’s power stations, poor maintenance and continued delays in returning generating units to service.
Shares, family trusts and acres of land: MPs’ assets and gifts declared to Parliament
From family trusts to fancy gifts and several properties – Parliament this week released the MPs’ Registrar of Members’ Interests, which shows the assets and gifts declared by parliamentarians.
The release of the MPs’ registrable interests follows a meeting of parliament’s Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests on Monday, which resolved to publish the information for 2021.
The declarations cover MPs’ from both houses of Parliament, the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).
AfriForum threatens legal action over new health regulations
Civil rights organisation AfriForum has threatened to take the government to court over the proposed new health regulations.
The potential legal action follows the termination of the National State of Disaster.
Earlier this month, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation in which he announced that Cabinet had decided to end the country’s State of Disaster.
Digital Vibes: SIU gets green light to recoup looted money from Mkhize family, associates
While parliament this week cleared former health minister Zweli Mkhize of wrongdoing in the Digital Vibes scandal, the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) has successfully secured a joinder application to have all individuals and companies that benefitted from the scandal pay back the looted funds.
The SIU launched the application in 2021.
Warrant of arrest issued in 2019 against Operation Dudula leader discharged
A warrant of arrest issued in 2019 against Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini, also known as Ntlantla “Lux” Mohlauli, has been discharged.
Mohlauli on Wednesday morning appeared at the Meadowlands Magistrate’s Court in Soweto for a common assault case.
This comes after he handed himself over to the police and later appeared in court on Wednesday morning.
Labour Court reserves judgment in 130 employees’ case against City of Joburg
The Labour Court has reserved its judgment in the case against the City of Joburg relating to the termination of the 130 employees’ contracts.
Last month, the 130 employees, took legal action against the metropolitan municipality following a contract dispute.
This was after the City of Joburg‘s council decided to reverse the workers’ permanent employment.
Police trainees reportedly face ‘horrendous’ conditions at Kimberley base
Civil society group Action Society says it has received many complaints from police trainees about the conditions they are forced to endure at a military base in Kimberley.
The trainees have been recruited by the South African Police Service (Saps).
Action Society said it is believed that no real training has started and hundreds of parents are scared of reporting this issue out of fear of their children being victimised.
Lesufi responds after brother and sister stage sit-in outside Northcliff High School
Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has responded to a tweet claiming two pupils have been denied enrolment at Northcliff High School.
Mojalefa Letswalo (14) and his sister Modjadji (13) are holding a sit-in at the school after being denied enrolment.
The siblings are protesting against a system glitch preventing them from attending classes.
Steve Hofmeyr faces music from Human Rights Commission over Disney bestiality comments
The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has issued a letter of demand to Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr for his remarks that Disney’s agenda is to groom children to have sex with animals and the LGBTQ+ community represents bestiality.
Hofmeyr is facing the music from the SAHRC for his comments on social media relating to the LGBTIQ+ community.
SK Khoza says sorry, local celebs and brother Abdul rally behind actor
After a chaotic week for actor SK Khoza, the star apologised for the viral videos that depicted him in a bad light.
The actor, who once starred as Shaka Khoza in the popular Mzansi Magic telenovela The Queen was seen in a couple of videos wearing an orange sweater and grey pants, trying to get into physical altercations with multiple people.
Speculation was rife on social media that SK may have been under the influence of either drugs or alcohol as he appeared wary of his surroundings.