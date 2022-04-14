Daily news update: KZN floods, SIU’s Digital Vibes case and Steve Hofmeyr vs SAHRC

Citizen Reporter

Here is your daily news update. Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

Shacks washed away at the informal settlement between M19 and Quarry road on 12 April 2022 in Durban. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

The death toll in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) as result of the floods is now over 300, the provincial Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) has confirmed.

“Mop-up operations have commenced in parts of the province following the heavy rains that led to widespread flooding during the past few days.

“The latest reports indicate that 306 people have lost their lives as a result of the heavy rains,” KZN Cogta MEC, Sipho Hlomuka said in a statement on Wednesday night.

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter. Picture: Gallo Images/Business Day/Freddy Mavunda

Eskom chief executive officer (CEO) André de Ruyter on Wednesday said the power utility was working hard to end load shedding as soon as possible.

South Africans have been saddled with rolling power cuts since the start of the week, with Eskom extending stage 2 load shedding from 5am on Wednesday to Friday at 5am.

The extension of the blackouts was due to further unit breakdowns at Eskom’s power stations, poor maintenance and continued delays in returning generating units to service.

Photo: Saffarazzi

From family trusts to fancy gifts and several properties – Parliament this week released the MPs’ Registrar of Members’ Interests, which shows the assets and gifts declared by parliamentarians.

The release of the MPs’ registrable interests follows a meeting of parliament’s Joint Committee on Ethics and Members’ Interests on Monday, which resolved to publish the information for 2021.

The declarations cover MPs’ from both houses of Parliament, the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces (NCOP).

Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla during a visit to South Africa’s vaccine research sites on 11 February 2022 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Leila Dougan

Civil rights organisation AfriForum has threatened to take the government to court over the proposed new health regulations.

The potential legal action follows the termination of the National State of Disaster.

Earlier this month, President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation in which he announced that Cabinet had decided to end the country’s State of Disaster.

Former Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Lulama Zenzile

While parliament this week cleared former health minister Zweli Mkhize of wrongdoing in the Digital Vibes scandal, the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) has successfully secured a joinder application to have all individuals and companies that benefitted from the scandal pay back the looted funds.

The SIU launched the application in 2021.

Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Dlamini appears in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court in Johannesburg, 9 March 28 March 2022, for a house breaking case. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

A warrant of arrest issued in 2019 against Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini, also known as Ntlantla “Lux” Mohlauli, has been discharged.

Mohlauli on Wednesday morning appeared at the Meadowlands Magistrate’s Court in Soweto for a common assault case.

This comes after he handed himself over to the police and later appeared in court on Wednesday morning.

City of Joburg mayor, Mpho Phalatse briefs the media on its decision to reverse the previous Mayoral Committee’s illegal conversion of fixed-term contract political staff to permanent staff. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The Labour Court has reserved its judgment in the case against the City of Joburg relating to the termination of the 130 employees’ contracts.

Last month, the 130 employees, took legal action against the metropolitan municipality following a contract dispute.

This was after the City of Joburg‘s council decided to reverse the workers’ permanent employment.

Picture for illustration (Photo by Gallo Images/Roger Sedres)

Civil society group Action Society says it has received many complaints from police trainees about the conditions they are forced to endure at a military base in Kimberley.

The trainees have been recruited by the South African Police Service (Saps).

Action Society said it is believed that no real training has started and hundreds of parents are scared of reporting this issue out of fear of their children being victimised.

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi briefs media at Bryanston High School in Johannesburg, 25 May 2020. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi has responded to a tweet claiming two pupils have been denied enrolment at Northcliff High School.

Mojalefa Letswalo (14) and his sister Modjadji (13) are holding a sit-in at the school after being denied enrolment.

The siblings are protesting against a system glitch preventing them from attending classes.

Afrikaans musician Steve Hofmeyr. Photo: Gallo Images/Netwerk24/Felix Dlangamandla

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) has issued a letter of demand to Afrikaans singer Steve Hofmeyr for his remarks that Disney’s agenda is to groom children to have sex with animals and the LGBTQ+ community represents bestiality.

Hofmeyr is facing the music from the SAHRC for his comments on social media relating to the LGBTIQ+ community.

SK Khoza and brother Abdul Khoza. Picture: Instagram

After a chaotic week for actor SK Khoza, the star apologised for the viral videos that depicted him in a bad light.

The actor, who once starred as Shaka Khoza in the popular Mzansi Magic telenovela The Queen was seen in a couple of videos wearing an orange sweater and grey pants, trying to get into physical altercations with multiple people.

Speculation was rife on social media that SK may have been under the influence of either drugs or alcohol as he appeared wary of his surroundings.