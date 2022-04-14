NSPCA urges public to keep a look out and report displaced animals

Citizen Reporter

The NSPCA said it is deeply saddened by the immense devastation sweeping across KwaZulu-Natal as a result of the current flooding disaster in the province.

The NSPCA extended its sincere condolences to the many families who have lost loved ones and their homes.

“Disasters favour nobody. Not people, and certainly not animals either. The NSPCA has been in liaison with all fourteen of our member SPCAs across KZN to try and establish a means of providing assistance,” the animal anti-cruelty body said in a statement.

“Three of our SPCAs have been directly affected by the flooding, however, they are, fortunately, still operational. Thankfully, no fatalities or injuries to staff or animals have been reported at the SPCAs.”

But the biggest problem facing the organisation is that arterial routes to the surrounding communities’ SPCA branches have been destroyed or blocked, making it almost impossible to travel in or out of the areas that require attention.

The organisation said that alternative routes are being investigated.

More rain is expected over the long Easter weekend, and residents are on standby for more disasters.

“Many animals have already been and will continue to be displaced. When faced with the flooding, all alone, these animals will not know where to go, where to find shelter, water and food,” said the animal rights body.

The NSPCA has asked that members of the public report any animals that are injured, sick or compromised as a result of the flooding to their local branches

“If you come across an animal that has been lost or is displaced or is stranded, try to lend a helping hand. The SPCA is open 24/7 to admit animals into their care.”

The NSPCA has a team of inspectors on standby to assist KZN branches should they require it.

“The aftermath of this disaster will be long-term. SPCAs will have to be able to cope with the influx of animals that are brought in, as well as make provisions to go out into surrounding communities to assist the people with animals who have also been affected by the flooding.”

Food, shelter and medical care will be required. Members of the public can support them to provide relief in terms of animal welfare across the province.

If you are in a position to help, please donate to the KZN SPCA’s,” it concluded.

Compiled by Narissa Subramoney

