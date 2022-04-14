‘Let us take care of ourselves and each other,’ Ramaphosa says in Easter message to SA

Citizen Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa has wished all South Africans well for the Easter holiday period.

Easter holidays

In a statement on Friday, Ramaphosa urged all faith communities to reach out in prayer and material assistance to communities in KwaZulu-Natal who have been affected by devastating floods this week.

More than 300 people have lost their lives as a result of the heavy rains and flooding in the province.

Ramaphosa on Wednesday visited flood-stricken parts of KwaZulu-Natal to offer support to affected communities and assess the response of government and civil society.

“Our thoughts are with the people of KwaZulu-Natal who are affected by severe floods that have led to the loss of many lives and that have destroyed homes, businesses and public infrastructure.

“Government is providing assistance to affected communities and we will continue to monitor the situation,” Ramaphosa said.

‘Confluence of Easter’

Ramaphosa also urged the nation to observe the Easter period of spiritual devotion and social gathering with care, consideration, tolerance and also with safety.

“This year we are blessed by the confluence of Easter, the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan and the Jewish Passover. It is a time in which millions of South Africans are exercising their faith and identity as part of our national diversity.

“For many, Easter is a time for worship, for family and for exploring our beautiful country. But for the less privileged and vulnerable, this can be a time when hardship and loneliness is laid bare.

“During this time of prayer and reflection, let us take care of ourselves; be it on our roads, at places of worship and at other gatherings. Most importantly, let us take care of each other.

The president further called on the nation to observe the public health regulations to protect themselves against Covid-19 and to ensure they are vaccinated.

