City Power successfully restores transformer following an explosion

Citizen Reporter

City Power has successfully restored the first transformer in Eldorado Park which was switched on earlier on Wednesday but tripped.

According to City Power spokesperson Isaac Mangena, the transformer tripped on impact after a fault caused a blow-up on the second transformer, leading to an outage in areas like Freedom Park, Mpumelelo, parts of Devland.

Freedom Park north has a fault and will remain off until repairs are done on the fault, said Mangena.

Assessments are being made on the transformer that was affected by the blow-up earlier.

“From the preliminary assessment we anticipate that it will take us at least 7 days to resolve the problem,” said City Power.

The work ahead will involve:

Siphoning about 40,000 litres of oil out of the damaged Transformer.

Rigging the damaged Transformer and move it to Reuven Head Office.

Transporting the new Transformer from Reuven to Eldorado Park substation to be installed.

Connecting and wiring the new Transformer on site.

Tests will then be done after to ensure it’s ready to take the load.

If all goes according to plan, City Power will switch on the transformer by early next week.

“We really apologise to the customers who have been with us from the day the fire started until today, for the inconvenience this is causing them.”

Several areas were plunged into darkness on Friday after a blaze gutted the Eldorado Park substation.

The damage at the substation also impacted other substations, which affected areas including Devland, Olifantsvlei, Kliptown, Klipspruit and Freedom Park, among other areas.

Executive mayor of the City of Johannesburg Mpho Phalatse said the blaze was a deliberate act of sabotage and instructed the city’s group forensic and investigation services unit to accelerate the rollout of the strategy to stop attacks on the city’s economic infrastructure.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel