Over 800 SANDF reservists owed R24m in unpaid salaries – report

More than 800 SANDF reservists are reportedly owed R24 million collectively in unpaid salaries after they were recruited for military service during the July unrest in KwaZulu-Natal last year.

HeraldLIVE on Friday reported that the recruits of the Umzimvubu Regiment were meant to assist in Operation Prosper, a joint police and SANDF operation, but were never deployed to Durban.

This was apparently due to military officials being unprepared for the recruits who were deployed to the 14 South African Infantry (14SAI) military base in Mthatha.

The 815 reservists reportedly struggled with uniforms, equipment, bedding and weapons – among other things – leading to them not being trained for Operation Prosper.

A report compiled by an adjutant serving in the Umzimvubu Regiment, which was seen by HeraldLIVE, apparently detailed the countless problems faced by recruits from the day they arrived at the Mthatha base.

These included challenges with logistics, equipment, utensils, blankets and water bottles.

The only thing ready for the troops was reportedly the kitchens run by private service providers, which supplied the base with breakfast, lunch and dinner at a cost of R450 a day.

Since last year, only 50 reservists received a portion of their payment in December. Others are said to have not received a cent due to confusion over how they should be paid.

HeraldLIVE reported that an official inquiry was launched, resulting in an order being made that no payments could proceed until the hearing was finalised.

However, the reservists continued to wait for their owed salaries.

The total cost for the recruits at the Umzimvubu Regiment, including daily rations and bus fares, reportedly totalled about R41.9 million.

SANDF spokesperson Siphiwe Dlamini told HeraldLIVE the issue was receiving attention.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

