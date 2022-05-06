Sanral and KZN govt pool together R 5.7 billion to repair infrastructure

Narissa Subramoney

The South African National Roads Agency Limited (Sanral) and the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Provincial Road Maintenance Grant have pooled together resources to repair roads, bridges and railways that were destroyed in the devastating floods last month.

Since the declaration of the state of disaster Sanral and Prasa have been calculating the cost of the disaster in their respective spaces.

KZN had initially requested assistance to the tune of R5.1 billion for infrastructure repair.

Sanral has now allocated R3.1 billion to infrastructure repair projects with KZN reprioritising its budget to reroute R2.6 billion to make up the balance.

“The recent floods in KwaZulu-Natal left in its wake devastation that left many families destitute and critical transport infrastructure in a bad state of repair.

“We have moved with speed to respond to the devastation that has cut off communities from centres of economic activity and social amenities,” said Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula.

Among some of the key undertakings is the assessment, repairing and rebuilding of damaged transport infrastructure in the province.

Mbalula warned that repairs would not translate to immediate re-opening of roads or railway lines because the level of damage requires construction and rehabilitation that may take months to complete.

On 18 April 2022, upon declaring the national state of disaster, President Ramaphosa designated the Sanral as the lead agency to repair roads in the province, with an immediate focus on the N2 and N3 highways.

Part of the earlier relief measures included suspending toll fees on the N2 Highway near Tongaat and Mvoti, as alternative roads collapsed in the flood damage.

Now a consolidated list of affected infrastructure that includes national, provincial and

municipal roads have been compiled and sent for further assessment.

Sanral will prioritise repairs where communities remain completely cut off because roads are impassable forcing diversion of traffic to substandard alternative routes or toll roads.

Similarly, the repair of the alternative roads, while these interim measures are in place, will be prioritised and accelerated.

Repair and rehabilitation work on the N2 and N3 is already underway at a total cost of R542.5 million. This

work will be funded from the Sanral budget.

Road repairs list:

Railway repairs

The Prasa rail network in KZN was not spared the devastation of the floods. The disaster compounded an already challenged rail network that had been hit hard by theft and vandalism of rail infrastructure.

Service recovery for the commuter rail is expected to take place in phases due to the severity of the impact of the floods on the rail network.

The first phase will focus on restoring safe train movement in areas where damage was limited.

“We anticipate achieving recovery in the north between 1 to 3 months, particularly in areas where the damage is not as severe,” said Mbalula.

Emergency procurement processes have been activated to introduce a diesel service by the end of May 2022 in the following corridors:

• Durban to KwaMashu

• Durban to Stanger

• Durban to Pinetown

The second phase of the recovery will focus on recovering damaged and destroyed infrastructure, which will take between 3 to 6 months from the date of the award of the contract in the following corridors:

• Durban to KwaMashu

• Durban to Umlazi

• New Main Line to Cato Ridge

• Reunion to Kelso, which will be confirmed once structural and geotechnical engineering consultants have been appointed for Illovo Bridge.

“The Umlazi line remains a challenge due to the major encroachment of houses into the rail reserve, rendering the sites inaccessible. We will address this challenge with various stakeholders including the affected communities,” promised Mbulula.

Meanwhile, Home Affairs Deputy Minister Njabulo Nzuza also handed out new identity documents (IDs) to residents who lost their personal documents in the devastating floods.

The department is reissuing death/ birth certificates and IDs free of charge to affected residents.

