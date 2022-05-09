Oscar Mabuyane re-elected as ANC Eastern Cape Chairperson

Faizel Patel

Oscar Mabuyane has been reelected as Provincial Chairperson for African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape.

About 1477 ballots were counted and Mabuyane received 812 of those votes.

The results of the Eastern Cape Provincial Elective Conference were announced just before midday on Monday.

The battle was between the current convener, Eastern Cape premier Oscar Mabuyane and former provincial treasurer Babalo Madikizela.

Following a weekend marred by several issues, 1,1497 delegates ended up voting at the party’s provincial elective conference.

