MEC lays criminal charges following Durban school brawl

Kgomotso Phooko

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for education Kwazi Mshengu has launched an investigation following a brawl between security officers and pupils at a Durban school, with one allegedly pointing a firearm at a pupil.

The MEC announced on Twitter that he had assigned his team to look into the “police brutality” against pupils at Effingham Secondary School.

“Legal Services have been directed to assist in opening criminal cases against the person pointing a rifle to pupils,” said Mshengu.

The incident

This after videos of pupils at Effingham Secondary School protesting outside the school were posted on social media. In a series of videos posted on Twitter on Thursday, Fidelity ADT security and Durban Metro Police officers can be seen dragging a student and allegedly pointing a firearm at another pupil.

In one of the videos, an officer, who appears to be part of the Durban Metro Police, is seen allegedly pointing a firearm at a pupil who is attempting to get the guards to let go of the pupil they were dragging on the ground.

Calls to get comment from the Durban Metro Police went unanswered.

Effingham Secondary School in Durban suspended classes on Friday after a fight allegedly broke out on the school grounds on Thursday amid unconfirmed racism allegations.

In a statement, Fidelity ADT said it was asked by the SAPS to assist in restraining pupils involved in a fight.

“It is important to note that our officer did not use excessive force, and was acting under the direction of the SAPS.” it said.

Closure of classes

As a result of the violent incident, the school took to their Facebook page on Thursday notifying the closure of the school on Friday.

The post reads: “Due to the recent disruptive behaviour of learners school will be closed tomorrow.”

A parents meeting will be held on Saturday at the school.

