Daily news update: Rain storm causes destruction in KZN, load shedding, Mpho Moerane funeral

Citizen Reporter

Here is your daily news update. Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

Daily news update 23 May

KwaZulu-Natal Premier Sihle Zikalala said the torrential rain storm that lashed the province has resulted in widespread damage and destruction.

Zikalala was giving an update after the province experienced more rains on Saturday following last month’s devastating floods, which claimed over 440 lives.

Zikalala said the province yet again underwent some of the worst storms that have been accompanied by floods resulting in destruction that comes with such situations.

Several residents had to be evacuated from an Umdloti complex on Saturday night as the heavy rains ravaged parts of the KwaZulu-Natal north coast.

Search and rescue personnel were out in full force to assist residents affected by localised flooding.

According to Paul Herbst of Medi Response, rescuers had to evacuate several people on Bellamont Road after part of the complex was washed away.

Eskom on Sunday morning announced that load shedding will be reduced to Stage 2 from 8am until 4pm. The announcement is welcome news as South Africa experienced its first winter snowfall on Saturday.

On Saturday afternoon the embattled power utility moved the country to Stage 4 load shedding citing higher electricity demand than expected after several units tripped.

The country will, however, be moved to Stage 3 load shedding from 4pm until 10pm on Sunday.

Lawyers representing uMkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans (MKMVA) have written to the African National Congress (ANC), demanding that the outcomes of the veterans inclusive conference be nullified, or face court action.

The conference held last month in East London, Eastern Cape was meant to bring together the two opposing sides of the ANC military veterans – the MKMVA and the MK National Council.

The two organisations were disbanded by the mother body last year to pave the way for the inclusive conference to unite the veterans.

British airline Virgin Atlantic has announced that it will be resuming flights between London Heathrow and Cape Town International Airport.

Virgin Airlines Sir Richard Branson, announced the reopening of the Cape Town to London route from November 5, at an event in Cape Town on Saturday.

The announcement was also shared by Cape Town mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis and MMC for Economic Growth and Tourism James Vos.

President Cyril Ramaphosa said late former Johannesburg mayor Mpho Moerane was a leader who put the people of South Africa first and was a leader with integrity.

Ramaphosa was delivering the eulogy at Moerane’s funeral service on Sunday at the Kwabhekilanga Sports Ground in Alexandra.

Moerane succumbed to his injuries at the Milpark Hospital on Wednesday, just over a week after he was involved in a car crash.

ALSO READ: Daily news update: KZN Floods: Zikalala urges communties to evacuate high risk areas, first winter snowfall & load shedding