Lions finally register Currie Cup win with convincing victory against WP

Jacques van der Westhuyzen

The Lions attacked with purpose and defended with guts as they ended a 10-match losing streak in the Currie Cup with an excellent win against Western Province at Ellis Park on Saturday night.

The Lions, who will be the first to admit have had a season to forget, were fully deserving of their 33-10 win; their four tries scored to the one by Western Province tells the story.

Leading the way for the hosts was flyhalf Tiaan Swanepoel, who was involved in much of his team’s attacking play. Not only did the versatile back kick well at goal, he also scored a second half try.

There will be much relief in the Lions camp, after their United Rugby Championship side also failed to make the playoffs, while the Bulls, Sharks and Stormers all did. The coaching team of the Joburg-based side will, however, have gained valuable insights into the players over the course of the last few months that should stand the team in good stead next season.

The Lions were on the board as early as the fourth minute when hooker Morne Brandon finished off a five metre lineout move after Sibusiso Sangweni had been stopped short of the tryline.

And it wasn’t long before the Lions scored their second try, through Stean Pienaar, after a good counter-attack by Swanepoel, who collected an errant Western Province kick and sent his winger on his way with a good pass.

Swanepoel enjoyed a good outing at No 10 in the absence of Jordan Hendrickse and he also played a part in his team’s third try, by fullback Quan Horn, who’s bit of interplay with Edwill van der Merwe out wide bamboozled the visitors’ defence.

The Lions deservedly led 17-3 after 23 minutes, but Western Province hit back with some impressive play themselves and dominated much of the middle part of the first half. Only excellent defence by the Lions ensured the visitors didn’t score any more points, following Tim Swiel’s early penalty.

And against the run of play the Lions scored again when Swanepoel knocked over a late first half penalty to ensure a 20-3 lead at the break.

And while Western Province dominated much of the second half, particularly the early parts of it when Nama Xaba scored his team’s first try, they were unable to convert all their possession and territorial advantage into more points.

And then the Lions, through Swanepoel, finished off in style. The No 10 kicked two penalties and then also scored a converted try to give his side a 33-10 lead with eight minuets to play.

Scorers

Lions: Tries: Brandon, Pienaar, Horn, Swanepoel; Conversions: Swanepoel (2); Penalties: Swanepoel (3)

WP: Try: Xaba; Conversion: Swiel; Penalty: Swiel