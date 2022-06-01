Daily news update: SA’s unemployment rate, petrol price and Electoral Amendment Bill

Citizen Reporter

Stats SA released the quarterly labour force survey for the first quarter of 2022 on Tuesday. South Africa’s unemployment rate decreased as 370,000 jobs were gained.

The community and social services sector recorded the biggest increase in job gains (approximately 281,000), followed by manufacturing with 263,000 jobs.

Meanwhile, job losses recorded in private households (186,000), were from finance (72,000), construction (60,000) and agriculture (23,000).

Picture: Neil McCartney

The Ministers of Finance and Mineral Resources and Energy have announced the temporary reduction in the general fuel levy of R1.50 per litre will be extended.

“This will take the form of a continuation of the relief of R1.50 per litre for the first month, from 1 June 2022 to 6 July 2022, and then a downward adjustment to the relief for the second month to 75c per litre from 7 July 2022 to 2 August 2022,” said the departments in a statement.

Motorists queue to fill up their vehicles, 31 May 2022, at a petrol station in Fairlands. The R2.43/l petrol price hike for 93 octane on Wednesday will see the Gauteng price increasing to R23.94/l. Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has announced an extension of the temporary reduction in the general fuel levy (R1.50 c/l) until July 5, 2022, with effect from June 1, 2022. Picture: Michel Bega

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) announced an R2.43 petrol price increase (per litre for 93 octane) while 95 octane will increase by R2.33 per litre from 1 June.

The prices of diesel (0.05% sulphur) will increase by R1.10 per litre, while diesel (0.005% sulphur) increased by R1.07 per litre.

Meanwhile, illuminating paraffin will now cast R1.56 more per litre. The price of LP gas decreases by 51 cents per kg.

The average Brent Crude oil price increased from 104.78 US Dollars (USD) to 115.00 USD during the period under review.

An IEC official assists a citizen to vote in Mitchell’s Plain. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

Parliament will proceed with the Electoral Amendment Bill as it waits to see whether the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) will grant an extension.

The Portfolio Committee on Home Affairs met on Tuesday to consider the motion of desirability (MOD) on the bill, which was introduced to amend the Electoral Act 73 of 1998.

During the virtual meeting, the committee said it was of the view that the legislation was desirable to amend the Electoral Act.

“You will recall that in our last meeting we reflected and agreed that we must proceed with the Electoral Amendment Bill,” the committee’s chairperson, Mosa Chabane said.

Rosemary Ndlovu at the Palm Ridge Magistrates Court, on 14 September 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney

Convicted serial killer Nomia Rosemary Ndlovu and her co-accused, Nomsa Mudau, will make their next court appearance in July after their case was postponed.

Ndlovu, a former police officer, returned to the dock at Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday facing two counts of attempted murder and conspiracy to murder.

The attempted murder charges were in connection with Ndlovu’s alleged murder plot in 2018 to kill two police officers, Keshi Benneth Mabunda and Nthipe Boloka.

Photo: Twitter/@GovernmentZA

It has emerged that former President Kgalema Motlanthe may be breaking away from the African National Congress (ANC) to form his own organisation or political group amid the neverending turmoil within the governing party.

North West Professor and political analyst Andre Duvenhage spoke to The Citizen on Tuesday about the current political and economic climate in the country under the presidency of Cyril Ramaphosa.

Duvenhage said Ramaphosa needs to get proper control over the ANC and stabilise the forces within the party.

He said there is a lack of decisive leadership by Ramaphosa and that he is functioning as an agent of the ANC instead of providing the type of independent transformational leadership the country needs at the moment.