Wednesday 1 June 2022: Fuel price, news, Wordle hint, today in history and more

Today – Wednesday, 1 June 2022 – is the 152nd day of the year. Sadly for many South Africans, it’s the day our petrol price increases by R2.43.

Today officially marks the start of winter in the southern hemisphere (and summer in the northern hemisphere); and it’s Morgan Freeman’s birthday.

The actor, director, and renowned narrator was born on 1 June 1937 and turns 85 today. If it’s your birthday, your birthstone is Alexandrite, Pearl and Moonstone.

Here’s what else you need to know about the first of June.

Wednesday 1 June 2022 at a glance

In South Africa today

Fuel price increase

We hope you filled up your petrol tank last night because the fuel price has been adjusted from today – a R2.43 increase per litre for 93 octane, and R2.33 per litre for 95 octane.

The Rand depreciating against the Dollar has led to higher contributions to the basic fuel prices.

In Parliament today

The NCOP virtual plenary sitting will resume with policy debates on Budget Vote 3 (Cooperative Governance), Budget Vote 15 (Traditional Affairs) and Budget Vote 18 (Health).

Then 3pm, the NA hybrid plenary will consider the following Portfolio Committee reports:

Public Enterprises’ report on the oversight visit to Transnet Port of Durban;

Water and Sanitation’s report on the oversight visit to the Eastern Cape Province;

Police committee’s reports on the oversight visit to Norwood and Tembisa Police Stations (Gauteng Province) on 4 and 5 March 2022

The South African Human Rights Commission’s Report on the Investigative Hearing (held in North West) into the lack of Safety and Security Measures in Schools for Children with Disabilities in South Africa.

Today in history

On this day in 1979, Zimbabwe (formerly known as Rhodesia) ended 90 years of white rule and proclaimed its independence.

2001: Nkosi Johnson – an HIV-positive pupil and subsequent activist – dies

1969: John Lennon and Yoko Ono record Give Peace a Chance.

1928: The first flight over the Pacific takes off from Oakland.

1831: British explorer James Clark Ross discovers the North Magnetic Pole

1773: Wolraad Woltemade drowns at sea after saving 14 people from a sinking ship

Also on this day in 1983, an inquest into the death of Ernest Dipale finds no one criminally liable. Dipale died in police custody on 8 August 1982.

He had been arrested under the new Internal Security Act and was charged with furthering the aims of the ANC, a banned organisation at the time.

Birthdays Morgan Freeman

Tom Holland

Alanis Morissette

Marilyn Monroe Deaths Nkosi Johnson

Yves St Laurent

John Dewey

James Buchanan

Wordle hint, Wednesday 1 June 2022

If today’s Wordle is tripping you up, fret not; we’ve got your back. Wordle 347 is not a common word, so you’ll have to choose wisely.

Before you give up, though, try these tips:

Use a word with the most popular vowels – A and E – and make sure the same letter doesn’t appear twice in your guess.

Avoid letters such as X, Z and Q until later on; these aren’t used as often as A, E, R, S and T.

I personally start the game with ARISE and TOUCH.

However, the words RAISE and MOUNT are worthy contenders too.

Today’s Wordle starts with the Letter M. It contains two vowels, and none of letters appears twice.

Synonym: Château.

From our readers

SA’s corruption pandemic

Craig S Lipschitz writes:

SA’s corruption pandemic can never end when ordinary people see presidents and Cabinet ministers stealing billions and getting away with it, despite being criminally charged to deceive the public.

Wednesday 1 June 2022 is…

Global Day of Parents

Global Day of Parents – first declared by the UN General Assembly in 2012 – is observed annually on the first of June to honour parents.

This is a wonderful opportunity for children of all ages to thank their parents for all they have done – regardless of whether they are 6, 16, 26, or older.

Quote of the day: Always obey your parents… when they are present. – Mark Twain

Dinosaur Day

Dinosaur Day is celebrated on 15 May and 1 June by people young and old to relive their most fascinating dinosaur fantasies. Even though scientists have found many dinosaur fossils dating back millions of years in different parts of the world, there is still so much that people don’t know about these majestic reptiles. Dinosaur Day is the perfect time to increase our knowledge about the different types of dinosaurs, what they looked like, what they ate, and what ultimately happened to them.

World Milk Day

World Milk Day is an international day established by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations to recognise the importance of milk.

It has been observed on 1 June each year since 2001, and this year the celebrations fall on a Wednesday.

But that’s not all! Today is also: