Chiefs release more players and goalkeeper coach

Khaya Ndubane

Following the earlier announcement that they have parted ways with four players, Kaizer Chiefs have announced more players that have been deemed surplus to requirements at the club.



Earlier, Chiefs announced the release of Samir Nurkovic, Lazarus Kambole, Lebogang Manyama and Daniel Cardoso.



Now Amakhosi have revealed that Leonardo Castro, Daniel Akpeyi and Kearyn Baccus will not be retained by the club for next season.



“Colombian goal poacher Leonardo Castro is saying goodbye to Amakhosi after his great service to the Club. Since signing in 2018, the 33-year-old featured 122 times for Amakhosi and scored 27 goals over four seasons.



“Goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi will also leave the Club, with his contract set to expire on 30 June 2022. The Nigerian international signed mid-season from Chippa United in 2018/19 and featured 69 times in 3.5 years for Amakhosi.



“Chiefs is scheduled to part ways with Kearyn Baccus at the end of June. The SA-born midfielder grew up in Australia before returning home to play for Chiefs in June 2019. He appeared in 53 matches with two goals in his three seasons,” wrote Chiefs on their social media platforms on Wednesday.



The Glamour Boys also announced that defensive midfielder Agay Akumu has been placed on the transfer list.



“The Club has put Kenyan defensive midfielder Anthony Akumu Agay on transfer. The Club will listen to offers from other Clubs for his services. Like Kambole, Agay also arrived at Chiefs from Zesco and netted twice in his 47 appearances.”



Meanwhile, as expected Chiefs have parted ways with goalkeeper coach Lee Baxter.



Chiefs caused a bit of a stir in April when they announced that they have appointed Aubrey Mathibe as the new goalkeeper coach even though they already had Baxter.



“The Club and goalkeeper Coach Lee Baxter are going their separate ways. Lee arrived at Chiefs in February 2018 and worked with a number of Head Coaches and goalkeepers.”











