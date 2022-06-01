Unemployment: White citizens least affected while Black youth have no prospects

Cheryl Kahla

Statistics South Africa (StatsSA) released its Quarterly Labour Force Survey report for 2022’s first quarter, showing a slight decrease in the official unemployment rate.

Even though it showed an improvement for the first time in two years, a whopping 11.7 million people are still without any job prospects.

Despite this, the Eastern Cape, Mpumalanga and Limpopo recorded rates well above 50%, let alone the national average.

Unemployment rate

By province

Eastern Cape has the highest official unemployment rate in the country (44%), which is one percentage point down from the previous quarter, and a 0.2% year-on-year change.

Second on the list of worst affected provinces is the Free State with an unemployment rate of 35.6%, followed by Gauteng with 34.4%.

The largest decreases, however, were reported in the Free State (down by 5.6 percentage points) as well as the North West (down by 3.7 percentage points), and the Western Cape (down by 2.8 percentage points).

Meanwhile, Limpopo recorded the largest increase in joblessness with a spike of 1.7 percentage points.

No hope for SA youth

South African youth are discouraged by the current state of affairs and have given up on building their skills base through education and training.

StatsSA’s finding show they are “not in employment, education or training (NEET)”.

Out of South Africa’s 10.2 million people aged 15 to 24 years, 37% were unemployed and/or not receiving training, which is 4.6 percentage points higher than 2021’s first quarter.

In addition, women in this age group experienced higher levels of unemployment than men.

“The NEET rate for males and females increased by 5.9 percentage points and 3.3 percentage points, respectively. The NEET rate for females was higher than that of their male counterparts in both years,” as per Stat SA’s report.

Overall, South Africans between the ages of 15 and 24 showed an unemployment rate of 63.6%, which is considerably higher than the other age groups:

25 to 34 years: 42.1%

35 to 44 years: 29.4%

45 to 54 years: 21.8%

55 to 64 years: 12.2%

ALSO READ: Young South Africans have to choose between eating and looking for work

By population group

While the national unemployment rate is 34.5% for the first quarter, Black South Africans are the worst affected, with an unemployment rate of 38.6% – 4.1% above the national average.

Meanwhile, unemployment in the Coloured community has been recorded as 25.9% (3.9 percentage points down from the previous quarter).

The Indian/Asian population group recorded an unemployment rate of 17.1%, which is 10.4 percentage points down from the previous quarter.

White South Africans are still the least affected – recording an unemployment rate of only 10%, which is 1.2 percentage points up from the previous quarter.

NOW READ: Petrol price hikes: Cosatu calls on govt to find sustainable solutions