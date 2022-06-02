Daily news update: Senzo Meyiwa trial, Mkhwebane’s Glencore probe and Comair flights

Citizen Reporter

Here is your daily news update. Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.

The five accused in the murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa appearing at the Pretoria High Court, 28 April 2022, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

Musician Kelly Khumalo allegedly shot and killed Senzo Meyiwa at her mother’s home in Vosloorus, east of Johannesburg.

That’s according to defence lawyer, advocate Malesela Teffo, who is representing four of the five men standing trial for the 2014 murder of the former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates captain.

During his cross-examination of Sergeant Thabo Mosia on Wednesday, advocate Teffo said he had an eyewitness that would testify before the Pretoria High Court that Khumalo pulled the trigger that eventually led to Meyiwa’s death.

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Neil McCartney

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says her office is considering looking into South Africa’s ties with mining giant Glencore, after the multinational company pleaded guilty and agreed to pay $1.2 billion in fines and penalties for corrupt practices in dealing with foreign governments.

United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader Bantu Holomisa wrote to Mkhwebane on Tuesday, asking her to consider approaching authorities in the United States for evidence against Glencore.

This after two of Glencore’s subsidiaries pleaded guilty on 24 May to multiple charges of market manipulation and bribery, including corruption in connection with the company’s oil operations in Africa and South America.

A British Airways plane lands at an airport. Picture: iStock

Tourism Minister Lindiwe Sisulu has expressed concern following the grounding of all Comair flights, saying it would have a negative effect on domestic tourism.

Comair is responsible for up to 40% of the country’s aviation capacity.

“This comes at a bad time as families are preparing for school holidays and some international holidaymakers are preparing to spend their summer holidays in South Africa,” said Sisulu.

South Africa’s tourism industry, along with that of the rest of the globe, was dealt a death blow during the pandemic. But officials had hoped that the surge in domestic travel would provide some respite for the ailing tourism sector.

Former Correctional Services national commissioner Arthur Fraser. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Sarel van der Walt)

Former Correctional Services national commissioner Arthur Fraser is gunning for Cyril Ramaphosa after laying criminal charges against the president.

Fraser laid the criminal charges against Ramaphosa at the Rosebank Police Station in Johannesburg on Wednesday.

The charges emanate from the alleged theft of over $4 million which was allegedly concealed at Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Waterberg, Limpopo.

EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu appears in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court for an assault case on 2 June 2021 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Jaco Marais

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) deputy president Floyd Shivambu’s assault charge has been dropped after the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court ruled in his favour.

The charge was in connection with the alleged assault of photographer Adrian de Kock in the Parliamentary precinct on 20 March 2018.

On Wednesday, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) confirmed that the court had cleared Shivambu of the common assault charge.

Photo: iStock

Two sisters from Erasmia in Pretoria are fighting to get justice for a 13-year-old girl who was allegedly raped on two separate occasions, and was then saved by community members when another man tried to rape her outside a tavern.

One of the sisters, Nonyameko Khumalo, along with the victim and victim’s father, attempted to open a case at Erasmia Police Station on 30 April 2022 after the attempted rape.

The police allegedly refused to open a case.

Picture: Jacques Nelles

Three officials from the Mpumalanga Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) have been arrested in connection with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) fraud amounting to R5.9 million.

The Hawks on Monday arrested Cogta Deputy Director Raymond Manzini, his brother Chris Manzini, and Gatjeni Trading director Moses Ndlovu in Mbombela.

They appeared at the Mbombela Magistrate Court on charges of fraud and corruption and were released on R15,000 bail each.

South African media personality and reality television star, Somizi Mhlongo. Picture: Instagram

In the latest episode of Living the Dream with Somizi (LTDWS), the media personality’s glamorous lifestyle and vacation homes were at the centre stage.

In a season that has held nothing back, Somizi Mhlongo once again mentioned his failed marriage to Mohale Moutang, the big bombshell being dropped at the end of the latest episode on Showmax.

Somizi’s family is in Cape Town for New Years’ Eve festivities and during a tennis match with friends he joked he would get married again, and that his marriage to Mohale was a “dress rehearsal”.

Bobby Motaung has revealed Arthur Zwane’s mandate at Kaizer Chiefs (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Bobby Motaung made it clear that Kaizer Chiefs are looking to go back to being a force to be reckoned with in the DStv Premiership and start winning trophies again.

He says that is why they hired Arthur Zwane to be head coach on a full time basis because he has been there and knows the challenges in the team.

“We felt that getting someone from outside was going to be a culture change again – a culture shock,” said Motaung. “We felt we needed continuity and we had people inside the club who are qualified for the job. They know the challenges we have had.