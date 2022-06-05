Daily news update: Death threats against Baleni, Ramaphosa wants to rebuild SA and Rassie’s porn hack

Here is your daily news update. Click on the links below for the full story or visit our home page for the latest news.
Daily news update 05 June
Presidency confirms death threats against DG Phindile Baleni
The Presidency’s director-general Phindile Baleni has received death threats in the form of a bullet in her home letterbox.
President Cyril Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Mangwenya, confirmed this on Saturday in a statement on Twitter, saying the matter was referred to security agencies.
According to Mangwenya, several days ago Baleni received a threat from an unknown person or persons “who seemingly want to affect the Presidency’s processing of the findings of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture”.
Ramaphosa remains ‘firmly focused’ on rebuilding SA, despite Fraser’s criminal complaint – Presidency
While there has been much public interest and concern about claims made in a criminal complaint against President Cyril Ramaphosa, his office on Saturday said he remains “firmly focused on the task of rebuilding the economy and the country”.
Ramaphosa farm theft
This followed a criminal complaint lodged this week by the State Security Agency’s (SSA) former director-general, Arthur Fraser, over the alleged theft of $4 million (R61.8 million) in cash at Ramaphosa’s Limpopo-based Phala Phala farm in 2020.
Crime stats 2022: South Africa’s murder hotspots revealed
The Q4 crime stats released on Friday morning – based on data from January to March 2022 – has revealed South Africa’s most dangerous murder hotspots.
Based on the number of murders reported at certain police stations, it charts the regions where South Africans are most likely to be killed.
South Africa’s murder hotspots
KZN and WC most dangerous regions
The Umlazi Police Station in KwaZulu-Natal had had the most reported murder cases – a whopping 103 between January and March 2022.
‘We still want economic freedom’ – Stan Mathabatha re-elected as ANC chair in Limpopo
Limpopo Premier Stan Mathabatha on Saturday was re-elected for a third term as the African National Congress’s (ANC) provincial chairperson.
Mathabatha’s entire slate made a clean sweep at the ANC’s 10th provincial conference held at The Ranch Resort outside Polokwane.
The premier went head to head with former party deputy provincial chair, Dickson Masemola.
Mathabatha secured the position of the provincial chair with 781 votes against Masemola’s 389 votes.
Rassie Erasmus apologises for porn tweet after hackers penetrate Twitter account
South Africa’s World Cup-winning coach and director of rugby Rassie Erasmus said his Twitter account was hacked after a porn clip was retweeted from his account on Friday night.
Erasmus apologised to his followers shortly before 6am on Saturday morning after being made aware of the tweet.
Rassie Erasmus’ Twitter account hacked
“Sorry guys about that inappropriate tweets! The handle has been hacked!”
Rand Water urges consumers to conserve water as reservoirs fill up
Rand Water confirmed that maintenance works at F46 and Vereeniging Water Treatment Plant have been successfully completed.
“Along with the two main works, a few other equally critical maintenance works were conducted within the same network,” said the waterboard in a statement.
Additional repairs and maintenance also took place at the Lethabo Pumping Station, Pumpset 5 and 6 at Eikenhof and the City Power substation.
Swiatek powers past Gauff to win second French Open title
Iga Swiatek cruised to her second French Open title by dominating teenager Coco Gauff in the final on Saturday, as the world number one claimed her 35th successive victory.
The 21-year-old Polish star stormed to a 6-1, 6-3 win in only 68 minutes on Court Philippe Chatrier, equalling Venus Williams’ record for the longest winning run by a woman in the 21st century.
Swiatek celebrated her sixth straight title this year in the players’ box with her friends and family.
“I told Coco ‘Don’t cry’ and that’s what I am doing. Congrats to Coco,” said an emotional Swiatek.