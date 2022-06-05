Life Chatsmed Gardens Hospital evacuated after fire guts wards

Citizen Reporter

Patients and staff from Life Chatsmed Gardens Hospital in Chatsworth, south of Durban, were evacuated in the early hours of Sunday morning after a section of the facility caught fire.

According to Emer-G-Med, their emergency service personnel together with Netcare 911, Blue Security, eThekwini fire and rescue services, and numerous other emergency personnel responded to the scene after 4 am after reports of the blaze.

Emer-G-Med spokesperson Kyle van Reenen said reports from the scene indicated that the fire broke out in one of the hospital’s wards.

He said the fire had since been extinguished.

“No injuries were sustained, however considerable damage was caused by the fire,” Van Reenen said in a statement.

The cause of the fire was not immediately known at this stage.

NOW READ: Crime stats 2022: South Africa’s murder hotspots revealed