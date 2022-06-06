Firearm ownership will make women safer, says expert

The shocking rise in rape and murder cases has shown women are especially vulnerable, and that it is time they are legally armed and trained to level the playing field when violent criminals threaten their lives, says a leading gun activist. However, anti-gun lobbyists say the ailing criminal justice system should be repaired before more firearms are put into the hands of civilians … guns that could be stolen by criminals turned on their owners. Action Society’s community safety drive and founder of firearms.co.za, Ian Cameron, said it was becoming obvious that vulnerable citizens could not rely on the police...

The shocking rise in rape and murder cases has shown women are especially vulnerable, and that it is time they are legally armed and trained to level the playing field when violent criminals threaten their lives, says a leading gun activist.

However, anti-gun lobbyists say the ailing criminal justice system should be repaired before more firearms are put into the hands of civilians … guns that could be stolen by criminals turned on their owners.

Action Society’s community safety drive and founder of firearms.co.za, Ian Cameron, said it was becoming obvious that vulnerable citizens could not rely on the police for protection.

Although many victims were children and would not be able to obtain firearms for self-defence, where possible adults should be armed and prepared for situations they could be confronted with.

“I think there are a few things that need to be taken in consideration. I do not say it recklessly, but what I do say is that it seems women and children are being neglected,” he said.

“And if … more women can learn to defend themselves, whether with a firearm or something else, that would be fantastic.

“Because think about it, if you’ve got 100kg man, and the toughness, and a 50kg woman, a firearm, immediately levels the playing field. They don’t have to necessarily be in a physical fight, in order to for her to come out winning and not be a victim.”

He said, according to the most recent statistics from the first quarter of 2022, about 120 women a day have had their livelihoods stolen from them when they are raped, and they have an almost 100% guarantee that justice will not prevail – the conviction rate on sexual offences in South Africa was less than eight percent.

“I think it is a possible solution. A challenge, obviously, is the socioeconomic circumstances of many of the victims. It’s not that simple to make sure that they, for example, have a place to be safe.

“We store a firearm they can comfortably carry and practice with, get etiquette training. But I think the core of my statement is rather that women need to be empowered in order to learn how to prevent circumstances.”

However, Gun Free SA director Adele Kirsten said guns would never be a better solution or answer, as the victims would always be at risk and she urged South Africans to rather put pressure on the government to do their job, and also look at ways at community level to ensure safety.

“Guns are not effective for self-defence – and there is common sense evidence, but also serious data and not just anecdotes,” she said.

“And the point is that when you are a victim of crime there are a number of factors against you. You’re outnumbered; there could be three or four people attacking who often have superior fire power and most importantly, the element of surprise.”

