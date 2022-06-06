Reitumetse Makwea
6 Jun 2022
Firearm ownership will make women safer, says expert

A weapon will not be any guarantee of safety, says Gun Free SA director.

The shocking rise in rape and murder cases has shown women are especially vulnerable, and that it is time they are legally armed and trained to level the playing field when violent criminals threaten their lives, says a leading gun activist. However, anti-gun lobbyists say the ailing criminal justice system should be repaired before more firearms are put into the hands of civilians … guns that could be stolen by criminals turned on their owners. Action Society’s community safety drive and founder of firearms.co.za, Ian Cameron, said it was becoming obvious that vulnerable citizens could not rely on the police...

