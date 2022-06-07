Low-income communities on verge of falling into extreme poverty

Low-income and marginalised communities are on the verge of falling into extreme poverty with the looming municipal tariff hikes in July and the soaring prices of food, electricity, water and fuel. Although President Cyril Ramaphosa said government will do everything in its power to protect South Africans from unsustainable increases in the cost of living, experts say the massive rise in the cost of basics is making life more expensive and leaving many in debt. Economist Azar Jammine said consumer price inflation (CPI), which is set to come out higher this year, depending on the food inflation, will likely rise...

Although President Cyril Ramaphosa said government will do everything in its power to protect South Africans from unsustainable increases in the cost of living, experts say the massive rise in the cost of basics is making life more expensive and leaving many in debt.

Economist Azar Jammine said consumer price inflation (CPI), which is set to come out higher this year, depending on the food inflation, will likely rise to at least 6.8% over the next couple of months, could affect food security for the poor.

“SA is one of the most self-sufficient economies in the world from a food point of view, but the problem is that the poor can’t afford food,” he said.

“New ways need to be found to redistribute food to the poor as there is a lot of food wastage that one sees around. Ways need to be found to distribute the food more effectively so the poor can actually access it without having to buy it all the time.”

Delivering a budget speech recently, Julie Suddaby, the City of Joburg’s mayoral committee member for finance, said property rates would increase by 4.85%, electricity by 7.47% and water by 9.75%.

And 57-year-old SA resident Themba Ntsimane said many South Africans have lost hope as they opt for more streams of income, because “the sad truth facing many households is the cost of living is suffocating the middle and lower class”.

“It’s no question that we are struggling to survive. People fail to get by on wages which aren’t even sufficient to meet their basic needs,” he said.

“It’s only a matter of time until people go and loot again and this time not for fun, but because they are actually hungry and cannot afford to buy food.”

The January 2022 Household Affordability Index, published by the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice & Dignity Group, placed the average cost of a household food basket at R4 401. This was a 2.9% (R125) increase from the previous month and a year-on-year increase of 8.6% (R350).

The report showed in January there were price increases for 15 of the 17 foods considered to be the core foods, such as cooking oil, which had risen 30%. A 10kg bag of frozen chicken pieces cost 17% more the price of white bread rose 4.5% and that of brown bread 3%.

Marketing manager of personal finance website JustMoney. co.za Shafeeka Anthony said the combined effects of the pandemic, a weak economy and rising inflation, with higher food and fuel prices, are resulting in greater financial stress for most South Africans.

“Budgeting is an essential step in taking financial control. The most important factor in budgeting is keeping track of incoming and outgoing funds,” she added.

“Also keep in mind that, however much you plan, unexpected expenses may well arise. Aim to build up an emergency savings account that will enable you to cope with unplanned costs, such as out-of-cover medical, or vehicle repairs.”

Keeping costs down

Marketing manager of personal finance website JustMoney.co.za Shafeeka Anthony gives some tips:



Vehicle: Service your car regularly, ensure the wheel alignment is on point, and that your tyres are correctly inflated. Make use of a loyalty programme and earn points for every litre of fuel you purchase.

Grocery shopping: Avoid impulse buys, don’t shop when you’re hungry, consider switching to less expensive brands.

Banking: Stick to ATMs within your banking network to save on withdrawal charges. Banking apps save time and money.

Data: Use Wi-Fi whenever possible at a secure, legitimate source. Disable automatic app refreshing and update apps over Wi-Fi only.

Electricity: Take a short shower and use an energy- and water-saving showerhead so there is less water to heat up again. Use colder water settings on your washing machine and dishwasher, choose energy-efficient heaters and light bulbs and turn down your geyser thermostat.

Health care: Check your medical aid plan and make use of all benefits. Use hospitals and pharmacies in the approved network. If you have a fitness tracker, connect it with your medical aid scheme to collect points for your fitness.

Insurance: Obtain quotes, but keep in mind that the cheapest is not always the best. If you drive less than 10 000 kilometres a year you are probably eligible for lower premiums.

Entertainment: Check what you are paying for but no longer using, such as music subscriptions and gym fees. Do a weekly shop and cut back on ordering in. Gain free access to books and magazines at your local library and online.

