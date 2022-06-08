Daily news update: Guptas extradition talks, EFF slams Ramaphosa and Zuma vs Downer

Citizen Reporter

Ajay and Atul Gupta speak to the media from the New Age Newspaper’s offices in Johannesburg, South Africa on 4 March 2011. Picture: Gallo Images/City Press/Muntu Vilakazi

With the arrest of the wanted state capture accused Gupta brothers, South African and United Arab Emirates (UAE) law enforcement authorities say high-level discussions are now underway on the way to get the brothers back to South Africa to face justice.

The fugitives from justice Rajesh and Atul Gupta were handcuffed in Dubai reached South Africa on Monday evening.

A Interpol red notice was issued last year for the brothers who were wanted for widespread graft, fraud and money laundering.

Former President Jacob Zuma in Nkandla. Photo: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Lulama Zenzile

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has given former president Jacob Zuma the green-light to pursue private prosecution against state prosecutor advocate Billy Downer.

Zuma has been issued with a nolle prosequi certificate – which allows someone with interest to pursue private prosecution – by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Kwazulu-Natal (KZN).

The certificate comes after the NPA declined Zuma’s request to prosecute Downer, citing lack of evidence on the matter.

Thabiso Hamilton Ndlovu. Picture: Twitter

Corruption accused Thabiso Hamilton Ndlovu has been ordered by the Special Tribunal to pay back R158 million to the state.

The Special Tribunal has declared Ndlovu’s personal protective equipment (PPE) tender worth R172 million awarded by the National Health Laboratory Services (NHLS) and associated companies invalid and unlawful.

The state has frozen and forfeited funds and properties including a string of luxury cars he famously displayed on social media two years ago.

EFF leader Julius Malema at the IEC results center during a press briefing on 4 November 2021, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) has released videos of the suspects allegedly stealing $4 million from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo.

Ramaphosa has yet to provide key details on the now infamous robbery in 2020. He has called for patience pending a full investigation into the burglary.

Former spy boss Arthur Fraser laid a complaint against Ramaphosa accusing him of breaching the Prevention of Organised Crime Act by not reporting the robbery.

The five accused in the murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa appearing at the Pretoria High Court, Picture: Jacques Nelles

The Pretoria High Court has heard that the crime scene of Senzo Meyiwa’s murder had been tampered with before police arrived.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo, lawyer for the fourth accused, Sifiso Ntuli was cross-examining state witness, sergeant Thabo Mosia on Monday.

He was the first forensic officer to arrive at singer Kelly Khumalo‘s home where the Bafana Bafana captain was murdered in 2014.

Mshololo read three statements in court detailing events where a woman only referred to as ‘Maggie (Ma) Phiri’ was seen cleaning the house after the shooting.

Entrepreneur and media personality Mohale Motaung. Picture: Instagram

Entrepreneur and media personality Mohale Motaung jetted off to the United Arab Emirates last week where he was set to spend a few days vacationing in Dubai.

Taking to social media, the businessman shared a picture of his passport which he took from the airbridge at the airport, heading to the airplane.

In the caption of the post, he said that “the goal is to run out of pages in my passport”, alluding that he would like to travel internationally more often.

Hugo Broos has hit back at critics of Bafana Bafana. Picture: Sydney Mahlangu/BackpagePix.

Hugo Broos was in fighting mood ahead of his Bafana Bafana side’s trip to Morocco for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Atlas Lions in Rabat on Thursday.

Then again, there doesn’t seem to be too many days when Broos isn’t in a fighting mood, whether he is questioning Victor Letsoalo’s scoring prowess, refusing to apologise for not selecting fan favourites Andile Jali and Themba Zwane, or complaining that Premier Soccer League coaches don’t seem to want to meet him.