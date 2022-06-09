Daily news update: Senzo Meyiwa, Mkhwebane probes Ramaphosa, and Simiso Buthelezi death

Citizen Reporter

Kelly Khumalo during an interview on 5 April 2019 in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images/City Press/Tebogo Letsie

The lawyer for one of the five men standing trial for the murder of former Bafana Bafana captain, Senzo Meyiwa, has accused the state of violating her client’s constitutional rights to a fair trial, as a controversial docket pertaining to Kelly Khumalo finally made its way into proceedings.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo, who represents accused number five, Sifisokuhle Ntuli, on Wednesday asked the Pretoria High Court for the postponement of her cross-examination of forensic detective, Thabo Mosia.

This after advocate Mshololo said she could not proceed with her questions because the state had only provided her on Wednesday morning with the second docket in the murder case.

Namibian President Hage Geingob (L) with President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Twitter

Namibian President Hage Geingob has weighed in on the scandal involving the alleged theft of $4 million (about R61 million) in cash at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s game farm in Limpopo.

Speaking at a press conference in Windhoek this week, Geingob confirmed that he was aware of the criminal complaint lodged against his South African counterpart for allegedly covering up the robbery at Phala Phala farm in February 2020.

Former President Jacob Zuma in Nkandla. Photo: Gallo Images/Die Burger/Lulama Zenzile

Former president Jacob Zuma is not giving up his fight for the National Prosecuting Authority’s (NPA) lead prosecutor in his arms deal corruption trial, advocate Bill Downer, to be removed from the case.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation on Wednesday called on NPA head Shamila Batohi to do “the right thing” and remove Downer from the corruption trial, before the former president’s case resumes at the Pietermaritzburg High Court in August.

This followed this week’s decision by the Director of Public Prosecutions in KwaZulu-Natal to issue Zuma with a private prosecution certificate that would allow him to pursue a private prosecution against Downer.

Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Gallo Images/City Press/Tebogo Letsie

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has confirmed that a complaint has been lodged against President Cyril Ramaphosa over the robbery at his Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

In a statement Mkhwebane said the complaint was lodged against Ramaphosa for allegedly breaching the Executive Code of Ethics.

“The complaint, which relates to President Ramaphosa’s alleged conduct in respect of allegations of criminal activities at one of his properties, was received last Friday from Mr Vuyo Zungula, MP, President of the African Transformation Movement (ATM). The ATM is a political party represented in Parliament.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa and his deputy David Mabuza. Picture: Gallo Images / Jeffrey Abrahams

Deputy President David Mabuza has brushed off calls for President Cyril Ramaphosa to resign amid investigation into the $4 million robbery at his Limpopo farm.

Mabuza faced some questions from MPs in the National Assembly on Wednesday, with the deputy president insisting that the police will charge Ramaphosa if necessary.

“The issues around the farm robbery at the president’s place, I think that has been reported to the police and I take it that we should allow the respective law enforcement agencies to investigate without our interference and make their investigation known.”

EFF leader Julius Malema at the IEC results center during a press briefing on 4 November 2021, Pretoria. Photo: The Citizen/Jacques Nelles

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) have vowed to disrupt parliament if President Cyril Ramaphosa is allowed to deliver the budget vote for his office.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, the Presidency said that Ramaphosa would update the nation on Friday on the progress of government since delivering the State of Nation Address (Sona) this year.

EFF leader Julius Malema gave Ramaphosa an ultimatum to step down with immediate effect or suffer the same fate as former president Jacob Zuma.

Musician Zakes Bantwini | Image: Instagram

Awards season is in full swing in South Africa as the South African Music Awards has released their nominations for this years 28th installment of the SAMAs.

The organisation took to Twitter on Tuesday evening, where they announced the different categories of awards to be given to artists, as well as the artists who are nominated in each category.

The artists whose name has been repeatedly seen on the nominations lists is singer and record producer, Zakes Bantwini, who has bagged seven nominations in this years awards.

Boxing gloves hanging. Picture: iStock

South African lightweight boxer Simiso Buthelezi has died.

Buthelezi, who seemed to lose consciousness during a World Boxing Federation Africa lightweight title fight in Durban on Sunday, passed away on Tuesday night.

He had been in an induced coma after losing his bearings in the 10th round in his fight with Siphesihle Mntungwa.

Footage that did the rounds on social media on Sunday and Monday showed the boxer, seconds after knocking his opponent to the ground, punching at thin air and mistaking the referee for his opponent.

David Miller, seen in action here for the Proteas, was in sublime form as he helped lead the Gujurat Titans to the IPL title on Sunday night. Picture: Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images

Batting baron David Miller is looking forward to playing an influential role for the Proteas both on and off the field in their five-match T20 series against India which starts on Thursday, having done the business in spectacular fashion for the champion Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League.

The 32-year-old Miller will become the first South African to play 100 T20 Internationals if he plays in all five matches of the series.

Given his red-hot form of late – he scored 481 runs at an average of 68.71 and a strike-rate of 142 in the IPL – that would seem sensible.