World class Lanseria Memorial Garden for the departed to be unveiled

Brian Sokutu

In what will usher a world-class memorial site using the latest technology and service, Afribiz Invest has partnered with Hogin Enterprises in launching the Lanseria Memorial Garden – a first fully black-owned memorial site in South Africa – to be unveiled next week.

“We are creating a space where two worlds collide – the outgoing and incoming.

“This memorial garden is a tranquil place, where the six senses are awakened and linger on you through the sights, the plants, the reflection spots and benches placed for a view of the horizon,” said Afribiz Invest president Collen Mashawana.

The Lanseria Memorial Garden project will be launched on site on Tuesday in Lanseria – a stone’s throw away from the Lanseria International Airport.

He added: “We will be having our launch on Tuesday – marking an historic day for the country and the continent.

“Construction has commenced and we are already selling family plots.

“Memorial gardens will make provision for 200 family sites and 10000 ash repositories. “The land will accommodate individual and also caters a family site, where families can invest in a generational memorial.”

Various views of the soon-to-be launched Lanseria Memorial Garden. Pictures: Supplied

Mashawana said the garden used the latest technology through an online portal with multiple features, “where there is an augmented reality experience as well as online virtual visits available with a full concierge service”.

With the memorial site being operational on a 24-hour basis and a drone security implemented, a WIFI will be available throughout the entire area.

Awelani In Peace, a subsidiary of Afribiz Invest and its partner Hogins Enterprise, have expressed being “extremely excited about the project” – seen by Mashawana as “the beginning of more upmarket memorial gardens in South Africa”.

For its innovation, state of the art architecture and concierge services, the Lanseria Memorial Gardens has been receiving praise from visitors and the international community.

“This garden, where you will bury your beloved departed, is a place of remembrance and celebration – a generational meeting space, where all the members of a family are joined in rest as they were in life.

“It is a symbolic landscape embedded with spiritual meaning.

“A visual rest for the eyes and the soul – a garden that brings quietude to the body and mind.

“Hopefully, you will gain a sense of purpose after visiting, transforming the pain to peace.

“It is also a facility for Africans of all races – relating to and owing allegiance to our land, our traditions and our continent of Africa,” explained Mashawana.

For more information, you can visit the GOG Memorial Garden website for information on: www.memorialgardens.co.za

brians@citizen.co.za