WATCH: Mandla Mandela condemns Israel’s war on children

The Royal House of Mandela has condemned Israel’s war on children after a Palestinian teen activist was shot for the second time by Israeli soldiers.

Muhammed Tamimi is in a critical condition in hospital after he was shot in the head this week.

His 13-year-old his brother was shot in the arm.

Mohammad’s head was seriously injured in 2017 when he got shot with a rubber coated steel bullet fired by Israeli soldiers in his village of Nabi Saleh, northwest Ramallah during a protest against America’s decision to recognise Jerusalem as Israel’s capital last December.

Tamimi was left with a large defect after the bullet entered his face below his nose, broke his jaw and entered his skull.

Zwelivelile Mandla Mandela, Nelson Mandela’s grandson said he visited the teenager in hospital when he received reconstructive surgery after he was shot and a bullet was lodged in his skull.

“He was shot again and is in hospital and his family feared for his life. Fortunately, he has survived again. It has now become a daily occurrence for young children to be shot in occupied Palestine. This year alone more than 60 children have been shot in the most callous manner and Apartheid Israel gets away with murder.”

Mandela said Israel must be held accountable and charged by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for its gross violation of the fundamental rights of children under international law.

“We cannot allow Apartheid Israel to continue acting with impunity and kill innocent children. We cannot remain silent in the face of such heinous atrocities. We hold Muhammad Tamimi in our prayers and thoughts and stand in solidarity with the Tamimi family and all families who have lost children or whose children are being held in incarceration. Stop the killing of our children now!”

Tamimi underwent surgery at the Sandton Mediclinic four years ago when he visited South Africa.

South African Dr Jameel Desai was part of the medical team that performed surgery on Tamimi.

