Daily news update: Senzo Meyiwa, cold front warning, and Pitso Mosimane leaves Al Ahly

Daily news update – 14 June
Meyiwa murder trial: NPA says 2nd docket implicating Kelly Khumalo has no merit
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that it did not make a decision on the second docket implicating singer Kelly Khumalo in the murder of former Bafana Bafana captain, Senzo Meyiwa, because the document had no merit.
This was confirmed in the Pretoria High Court on Monday in a letter provided to the state and defence by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the South Gauteng division.
The second docket took centre stage last week after advocate Zandile Mshololo asked for the postponement of the trial in order to determine the status quo of the docket from the NPA.
Get your blankets out! – intense cold front starting Wednesday
Gautengers have been warned to brace for extremely chilly weather conditions from Wednesday, as a cold front makes its way inland.
The strong cold front made landfall in Cape Town on Sunday night with the South African Weather Service (Saws) warning residents of icy conditions sweeping over the province for the rest of the week.
The adverse weather conditions have brought intense strong winds and heavy downpours in most part of the province.
Parliament decides against establishing inquiry into Ramaphosa’s Dollargate saga
An inquiry into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s $4 million robbery scandal will not be established, Parliament has confirmed.
On Monday, National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula rejected requests from the opposition after considering the “substantive issues raised” on the robbery.
The African Transformational Movement (ATM) and the United Democratic Movement (UDM) had written to the Speaker asking that a parliamentary inquiry and investigation into the matter be established so that Ramphosa could account.
Digital Vibes: SIU explains why it apologised to Mkhize
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says its apology to former health minister Zweli Mkhize over the Digital Vibes matter has been misunderstood.
This follows reports that the unit had apologised to the former minister over Digital Vibes.
While the SIU did apologise, it clarified that the apology was for failing to transcribe some of the recordings obtained during the investigation, and not the actual SIU report into the matter.
Cops offer R200,000 reward for information on Namhla Mtwa’s murderer
The South African Police Service (Saps) in the Eastern Cape are offering a cash reward of R200 000 for information that can lead to the arrest of the murderer of Namhla Mtwa, who was allegedly killed by her partner.
The 35-year-old Mtwa was shot outside her home in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, on 21 April in a suspected gender-based violence (GBV) attack.
The police say they are currently investigating the case in order to trace and arrest the culprit.
WATCH: Dramatic Melville shootout leaves one injured
One person has been injured in a dramatic shootout in Melville, north of Johannesburg, on Monday morning.
It is understood a group of armed suspects allegedly entered May’s Pharmacy on Monday, and robbed them of an undisclosed amount of cash. The criminals were accosted by armed response officers before fleeing the scene.
Melville Security Initiative spokesperson Danyle Nunes said a truck driving past the robbery was caught in the crossfire between the armed response officers and the criminals.
Makhadzi sleeps next to her 18 plaques – fans react
South African singer and entertainer Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, popularly known by her stage name Makhadzi is enjoying the fruits of her hard work as a musician, after receiving major recognition for her songs which have recently reached platinum and gold status.
The Venda superstar recently took to her social media pages to share a picture of herself lying on the ground in her home with 18 of her platinum and gold plaques surrounding her.
Pitso Mosimane leaves Al Ahly
Al Ahly have announced that they have parted ways with head coach Pitso Mosimane.
The Egyptian club confirmed the news in a statement on Monday afternoon.
Pirates players said to be calling for Malesela to get Bucs coaching job
A section of Orlando Pirates players are said to be trying to persuade the club’s management to bring Dan Malesela on board as part of the technical team alongside Mandla Ncikazi ahead of the 2022/23 DStv Premiership season.
According to the insider, the players believe the former Marumo Gallants coach is someone they need to help revive the fortunes of the club and bring back the glory days.
The source, however, says bringing Malesela on board would be a huge mission, with the management having already targeted someone else to work with Ncikazi.