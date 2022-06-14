Daily news update: Senzo Meyiwa, cold front warning, and Pitso Mosimane leaves Al Ahly

Citizen Reporter

The five accused in the murder trial of Senzo Meyiwa appearing at the Pretoria High Court, Picture: Jacques Nelles

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has confirmed that it did not make a decision on the second docket implicating singer Kelly Khumalo in the murder of former Bafana Bafana captain, Senzo Meyiwa, because the document had no merit.

This was confirmed in the Pretoria High Court on Monday in a letter provided to the state and defence by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the South Gauteng division.

The second docket took centre stage last week after advocate Zandile Mshololo asked for the postponement of the trial in order to determine the status quo of the docket from the NPA.

Photo: iStock

Gautengers have been warned to brace for extremely chilly weather conditions from Wednesday, as a cold front makes its way inland.

The strong cold front made landfall in Cape Town on Sunday night with the South African Weather Service (Saws) warning residents of icy conditions sweeping over the province for the rest of the week.

The adverse weather conditions have brought intense strong winds and heavy downpours in most part of the province.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula at the Good Hope Chamber on 23 February 2022 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams

An inquiry into President Cyril Ramaphosa’s $4 million robbery scandal will not be established, Parliament has confirmed.

On Monday, National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula rejected requests from the opposition after considering the “substantive issues raised” on the robbery.

The African Transformational Movement (ATM) and the United Democratic Movement (UDM) had written to the Speaker asking that a parliamentary inquiry and investigation into the matter be established so that Ramphosa could account.

Former Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) says its apology to former health minister Zweli Mkhize over the Digital Vibes matter has been misunderstood.

This follows reports that the unit had apologised to the former minister over Digital Vibes.

While the SIU did apologise, it clarified that the apology was for failing to transcribe some of the recordings obtained during the investigation, and not the actual SIU report into the matter.

Namhla Mtwa was shot 9 times outside her home in Mthatha on 21 April 2022. Photo: Arrive Alive

The South African Police Service (Saps) in the Eastern Cape are offering a cash reward of R200 000 for information that can lead to the arrest of the murderer of Namhla Mtwa, who was allegedly killed by her partner.

The 35-year-old Mtwa was shot outside her home in Mthatha, Eastern Cape, on 21 April in a suspected gender-based violence (GBV) attack.

The police say they are currently investigating the case in order to trace and arrest the culprit.

Police inspect the crime scene in Melville where a group robbed The Local Choice Pharmacy Mays, 13 June 2022. Picture: Michel Bega

One person has been injured in a dramatic shootout in Melville, north of Johannesburg, on Monday morning.

It is understood a group of armed suspects allegedly entered May’s Pharmacy on Monday, and robbed them of an undisclosed amount of cash. The criminals were accosted by armed response officers before fleeing the scene.

Melville Security Initiative spokesperson Danyle Nunes said a truck driving past the robbery was caught in the crossfire between the armed response officers and the criminals.

Venda singer and entertainer, Makhadzi. Picture: Instagram

South African singer and entertainer Ndivhudzannyi Ralivhona, popularly known by her stage name Makhadzi is enjoying the fruits of her hard work as a musician, after receiving major recognition for her songs which have recently reached platinum and gold status.

The Venda superstar recently took to her social media pages to share a picture of herself lying on the ground in her home with 18 of her platinum and gold plaques surrounding her.

Al Ahly’s head coach Pitso Mosimane. Picture: EPA/KHALED ELFIQI

Al Ahly have announced that they have parted ways with head coach Pitso Mosimane.

The Egyptian club confirmed the news in a statement on Monday afternoon.

Dan Malesela, during the 2022 Nedbank Cup quarter final match between Marumo Gallants and Baroka FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium, Polokwane on Saturday. (Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix)

A section of Orlando Pirates players are said to be trying to persuade the club’s management to bring Dan Malesela on board as part of the technical team alongside Mandla Ncikazi ahead of the 2022/23 DStv Premiership season.

According to the insider, the players believe the former Marumo Gallants coach is someone they need to help revive the fortunes of the club and bring back the glory days.

The source, however, says bringing Malesela on board would be a huge mission, with the management having already targeted someone else to work with Ncikazi.