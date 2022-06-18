Hein Kaiser
Journalist
3 minute read
18 Jun 2022
6:46 am
News

Comair’s sneaky move

Hein Kaiser

Airline knew long before sale that cash flow had a giant hole in it

Picture: Kulula travel
Comair quickly and surreptitiously moved its Kulula-branded Boeing 737 aircraft from Lanseria Airport to OR Tambo International Airport just hours before announcing it was to stop flying – even while a special ticket sale was still in progress. A question mark still hangs around Comair’s decision to run the Kulula brand 30% off sale on the same day that the company announced cessation of operations. Comair had to have known that going belly-up may have been imminent. Even staff saw the writing on the wall, an inside source told Saturday Citizen. The Kulula-branded aircraft was moved out of Lanseria at...

