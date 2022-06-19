Daily news update: Zondo’s final state capture report, auction at Ramaphosa’s farm fetches millions, Biden falls off his bike

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

The Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture says its final report will be handed over to President Cyril Ramaphosa on Monday after missing a court deadline earlier this week.

The news comes after Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya confirmed on Friday morning that Ramaphosa had not yet received the final report.

The commission, chaired by Chief Justice Raymond Zondo, was given a deadline of 15 June to complete its work and submit the fifth volume of the state capture report to the president.

The strong pose with the distinctive horns of the Ankole Watusi Cattle, originally native to Africa. Picture: iStock

With price tags of over R1 million on some of the livestock up for auction at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo on Saturday, it comes as no surprise that the game auction raked in more than R20 million.



The Ankole Society of South Africa led the auction and hosted a gala dinner for those who are part of the Anokole breeding society at the farm on Friday evening.

According to the auction house Veewinkel, the most expensive sale was of a bull, Cumulus, which was sold for R1.65 million.

Photo: Compiled from Instagram/@winstoninnes

Earlier this year, Duduzane Zuma was seen zipping through Dubai in a multi-million-rand Porsche. It caused quite a stir at the time.

Videos taken days ahead of his birthday on 20 May spread like wildfire across social media.

In several of the videos – some recorded by his friend Winston Innes – Duduzane Zuma can be seen driving a McLaren and a Ferrari.

He was also previously spotted in what appears to be a Maserati.

Remember that time when leaked correspondence from the Guptas referenced a Bentley‚ Lamborghini and Maserati?

Picture: Gallo Images / Dino Lloyd

A 37-year-old official from the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has been convicted and sentenced after being charged with electoral fraud.

The IEC welcomed her conviction and sentencing in a recent statement, explaining that the elections presiding officer – identified as Nomusa Precious Gabuza – fraudulently cast 24 votes during last year’s local government elections.

GCIS reports that Gabuza was charged after she was “caught out by the internal processes of the Commission to prevent voter fraud”.

A reclaimer wades through the waste at Robinson Deep landfill on 29 June 2018. Photo: GULSHAN KHAN / AFP

Two informal recyclers were shot dead at the Robinson Deep landfill site, south of Johannesburg, in what is thought to be a turf war between rival wastepicking groups.

The two men were shot on Thursday evening.

Johannesburg’s MMC for Environment and Infrastructure Services Department, Michael Sun, called the killings “unacceptable”.

He blamed criminals that have become part of the wastepicking groups. “Pikitup has been trying to provide conducive environments in support of the waste recycling sector but criminal element continues to filtrate into our facilities,” he said.

ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

The African National Congress (ANC) says it is consulting with its legal team following a court challenge against the governing party’s deployment policy.

Last Friday, the Democratic Alliance (DA) filed its papers at the Pretoria High Court, asking for an order to declare cadre deployment declared unconstitutional and illegal.

The DA has long argued that cadre deployment was inconsistent with the country’s constitution and the Public Service Act.

US President Joe Biden falls off his bicycle as he approaches well-wishers following a bike ride at Gordon’s Pond State Park in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, on 18 June 2022. Biden took a tumble as he was riding his bicycle on Saturday morning, but was unhurt. Photo: SAUL LOEB / AFP

US President Joe Biden took a tumble as he was riding his bicycle near his beach home in the state of Delaware on Saturday morning, but was unhurt.

A video from a White House pool report showed the 79-year-old president immediately getting up after his fall. He then says: “I’m good.”

He was biking with First Lady Jill Biden in a state park near their beach home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, and had stopped to talk to onlookers when he fell.