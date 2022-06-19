Public Protector’s office sends questions to police commissioner over ‘farmgate’

Citizen Reporter

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s office sent some questions to the police top brass, a few days before her suspension, relating to the $4 million robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm.

Her office is investigating Ramaphosa for allegedly breaching the Executive Code of Ethics regarding the February 2020 robbery at the president’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

This came after a complaint was lodged by the African Transformational Movement (ATM).

The investigation has since commenced with Mkhwebane’s office having already sent a list of questions about the robbery to National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola on 7 June, City Press reported.

In a letter, signed by the Public Protector – who was suspended on 9 June, requests that Masemola provide a detailed statement explaining whether the alleged robbery had been reported to the police.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa farm theft: NPA denies Namibian police reached out, while suspects only took $800K

According to City Press, Mkhwebane has also asked Masemola to ensure that Presidential Protective Unit head Major-General Wally Rhoode provide an affidavit over his alleged role in the crime.

Former State Security Agency (SSA) director-general Arthur Fraser – who laid criminal charges against Ramaphosa as the robbery was reported to South African Police Service (Saps) – alleged that the suspects who broke into the president’s property were kidnapped, interrogated, and paid to keep silent.

Fraser also alleged that Rhoode entered and exited Namibia using unofficial channels when Ramaphosa “sought assistance” from Namibian President Hage Geingob to apprehend the suspects behind the robbery.

Mkhwebane wants Rhoode to clarify whether Ramaphosa had instructed him to investigate the alleged robbery without reporting it to any police station and whether he asked someone to help trace the culprits behind the incident.

READ MORE: ‘Ramaphosa must resign’: Carl Niehaus joins Arthur Fraser and lays charges

According to Namibian Police Force (Nampol) Inspector-General, Sebastian Ndeitunga, his officers met with the South African authorities at “no man’s land” on 19 June 2020 following the arrest of one of the suspects connected to the crime.

lmanuwela David, who was found in possession of $1,100 – among other things – was arrested after entering Namibia illegally on 13 June.

The Public Protector’s investigation and report into the robbery is expected to be completed within 30 days.

Suspension

Mkwebane was suspended by Ramaphosa right after she confirmed the investigation into the president, with the timing being questioned by the opposition in Parliament.

The Public Protector had submitted her reasons on why she should not be suspended to Ramaphosa on 27 May.

While the Presidency indicated that Mkhwebane will remain suspended until her impeachment process has been completed, it also said Deputy Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka will take over her investigations.

READ MORE: Ramaphosa farm robbery: ATM submits second inquiry request to Parliament

Mkhwebane, however, has taken legal action against Ramaphosa, asking the Western Cape High Court to set aside her suspension.

She had sent a letter – dated 13 June – to Ramaphosa demanding her reinstatement by the end of Tuesday or face litigation.

The Presidency responded, insisting that Ramaphosa stood by his decision to suspend Mkhwebane.