Daily news update: Contract scandal at chief justice’s office deepens, top cop questioned over ‘farmgate’, Mpofu cleared

More information has emerged around the scandal at the Office of the Chief Justice (OCJ) after it was revealed that the R225m CaseLines contract was awarded without permission from the State Information Technology Agency (Sita).

Permission from Sita is required by law.

Last weekend it was reported that three officials at the OCJ are alleged to have helped arrange a R225 million IT tender. They then all resigned and became partners at the winning bidder.

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola during a crime summit at False Bay College in Khayelitsha on 16 June 2022 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s office sent some questions to the police top brass, a few days before her suspension, relating to the $4 million robbery at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s farm.

Her office is investigating Ramaphosa for allegedly breaching the Executive Code of Ethics regarding the February 2020 robbery at the president’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

The investigation has since commenced with Mkhwebane’s office having already sent a list of questions about the robbery to National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola on 7 June, City Press reported.

A letter, signed by the Public Protector, requests that Masemola provide a detailed statement explaining whether the alleged robbery had been reported to the police.

President Cyril Ramaphosa outside the Luthuli House in Johannesburg on 21 May 2018. Picture: Gallo Images / Sowetan / Mduduzi Ndzingi

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has denied the suggestion that the Namibian Police Force (Nampol) contacted the institution over President Cyril Ramaphosa’s $4 million theft saga.

Government has now come under fire as well after it emerged this week that Namibian authorities had indeed made contact with their South African authorities regarding the February 2020 theft at the president’s Phala Phala farm in Limpopo.

In a three-page statement, Nampol Inspector-General, Sebastian Ndeitunga on Thursday revealed that Namibian police met with the South African Police Service (Saps) at “no man’s land” on 19 June 2020 following the arrest of one of the suspects connected to the theft.

While Lamola has denied receiving the Namibian authorities’ letter, a South African government official told City Press that the request should have been sent to the minister via the NPA in terms of diplomatic protocol.

Advocate Dali Mpofu. Picture: Gallo Images / Lefty Shivambu

Advocate Dali Mpofu SC has been cleared of a misconduct charge for his ‘shut comment’ made at the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.

Mpofu was investigated by the Legal Practice Council (LPC) – which regulates the conduct of legal practitioners – regarding his conduct at the commission in March 2021.

Proceedings became heated at the time when Mpofu, who cross-examined Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, told advocate Michelle le Roux, acting on behalf of the minister, to “shut up”.

Lungi Ngidi celebrates the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad during the washed out fifth T20 International at Chinnaswamy Stadium. Picture: Pankaj Nangia/Gallo Images

The mother of all monsoon storms hit Bengaluru on Sunday night, washing out the fifth and final T20 between India and South Africa, and forcing the two teams to share the series at 2-2.

With the Proteas having taken an early hold on the game, but with India enjoying the momentum of winning the previous two matches, it was difficult to know who felt more relieved by the intervention of the rain.