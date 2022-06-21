Soweto residents march to Joburg mayor’s office over service delivery

Kgomotso Phooko

Disgruntled Soweto residents on Tuesday morning are marching to the office of Johannesburg Mayor Mpho Phalatse over issues of service delivery.

Residents are complaining about electricity supply disruptions in the township and service delivery in general, which they say has collapsed.

The residents are expected to hand over their memorandum of demands to the mayor, giving her seven days to address their grievances.

Residents from Pimville and Klipspruit met at Maponya Mall in the morning, before travelling in a motorcade to Peter Park on Empire Road in Parktown, Johannesburg.

They will then leave their vehicles and march by foot to the Civic Centre in Braamfontein.

A small group of residents are at Maponya Mall ahead of their march to Jhb Mayor’s office. #sowetoshutdown #SowetoElectricity @Newzroom405 pic.twitter.com/nYGdOjND7r— Tshegohaco Moagi (@TshegoMoagi_) June 21, 2022

Soweto shutdown

On Monday, Soweto residents took to the streets to protest by barricading roads with stones and burning tires.

The protest was organised by the Soweto Parliament over the lack of service delivery and power cuts. Residents are also calling for the removal of informal settlements.

Community spokesperson Nobhala Nonkelela said they are having a problem with cable theft at the nearby Chicken Farm informal settlement.

Nonkelela also said their protests followed an imbizo on 28 April 2022 with Police Minister Bheki Cele, Phalatse and the MEC for Community Safety in Gauteng, Faith Mazibuko.

Residents gave the officials an ultimatum to destroy the informal settlement close to Pimville.

“We told them if you don’t we will shut down Pimville. We have discovered that a lot of other locations in Soweto are suffering the same with informal settlements and Eskom cable theft, power cuts and intermittent power cuts,” Nonkelela said.

Additional reporting by Faizel Patel

