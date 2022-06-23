WATCH LIVE: Health minister to unpack Covid-19 regulations and mask mandate

Citizen Reporter

Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla will address the nation on Thursday to “unpack the recent government gazette on Covid-19 health regulations and mask mandates.

Update to Covid-19 regulations

The media briefing follows after government on Wednesday said regulations pertaining to gatherings, international travel, and masks have expired.

In a letter to MECs, Phaahla said epidemiological analysis points show South Africa exited the recent fifth wave and new Covid-19 infections are on the decline.

The leaked memo dated 20 June 2022 included a recommendation made by Dr Phaahla, noting a “decline in other critical indicators” as well, such as hospitalisation and deaths.

Back in March, Dr Phaahla said most Covid-19 health protocols would “become obsolete” once 70% of South Africa’s population is vaccinated.

He said once the country reaches the 70% mark, there would be “enough protection” for the remaining measures and mandates to fall away.