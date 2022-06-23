News

WATCH LIVE: Health minister to unpack Covid-19 regulations and mask mandate

Epidemiological analysis points show South Africa exited the recent fifth wave.

Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla will address the nation on Thursday to “unpack the recent government gazette on Covid-19 health regulations and mask mandates.

The media briefing follows after government on Wednesday said regulations pertaining to gatherings, international travel, and masks have expired.

In a letter to MECs, Phaahla said epidemiological analysis points show South Africa exited the recent fifth wave and new Covid-19 infections are on the decline.

No more masks! – All Covid regulations officially scrapped

The leaked memo dated 20 June 2022 included a recommendation made by Dr Phaahla, noting a “decline in other critical indicators” as well, such as hospitalisation and deaths.

Back in March, Dr Phaahla said most Covid-19 health protocols would “become obsolete” once 70% of South Africa’s population is vaccinated.

He said once the country reaches the 70% mark, there would be “enough protection” for the remaining measures and mandates to fall away.