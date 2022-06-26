Daily news update: Zuma vs Zondo, ANC conference, Gwede defends Cyril, new Pirates coach

Citizen Reporter

Here is your daily news update: Zuma is threatening to challenge Zondo’s findings, the ANC conference proceeded despite an interdict to delay the event, and Mantashe defended Ramaphosa amid ‘Phala Phala Farmgate’.

The Jacob Zuma Foundation has announced that the former president will challenge the findings of Chief Justice Raymond Zondo’s State Capture Commission, as far as they relate to him.

Zuma also wants the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) to investigate Zondo for allegedly making “grossly unlawful comments” in the state capture report related to his release on medical parole last year, by the former national commissioner for correctional service, Arthur Fraser.

The foundation’s spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi made the announcement on Saturday during a press conference in Sandton, Johannesburg following this week’s release of the fifth and final instalment of the state capture commission’s report.

ANC flag. Photo: The Citizen/Michel Bega

Several African National Congress (ANC) members are trying to halt the party’s elective conference in Gauteng by seeking an interdict from the High Court.

Apart from calling for the conference to be cancelled or postponed, party members also want the outgoing chairperson, David Makhura, to be investigated.

Meanwhile, Makhura said “the ANC is going to defend” itself, adding that the Gauteng Elective conference will proceed on Saturday.

Kwesta and Yolanda Vilakazi. Picture: Instagram

Despite the days of idolizing celebrity couples fast dwindling, one of our local celebrity couples Kwesta and Yolanda Vilakazi just made the internet swoon with their latest romantic moment.

Award-winning rapper and hip hop artist Kwesta (real name Senzo Mfundo Vilakazi) signed the deal again by pulling out all the stops and proposing to his wife Yolanda.

Yolanda shared the romantic gesture with her 785 000 followers on Instagram.

The couple – who share two children – has been together for over 10 years and has been married since 2019.

Minister Gwede Mantashe and President Cyril Ramaphosa during the Swearing-in ceremony of National Executives on 27 February 2018 in Cape Town. Photo: Gallo Images/Ziyaad Douglas

Shortly before delivering the opening address at the ANC provincial conference in Gauteng, Gwede Mantashe defended President Cyril Ramaphosa amid the Phala Phala scandal.

Mantashe, who is an alleged beneficiary of Bosasa state capture corruption, said Ramaphosa was the victim of a robbery, he is not a thief.

The Phala Phala scandal wasn’t “about a president [who] has stolen resources”. Instead, it’s an “issue of a president whose money was stolen”, he said.

Jose Riveiro is the new Orlando Pirates head coach. Picture: Orlando Pirates.

When Orlando Pirates announced Spaniard Jose Riveiro as their new head coach on Saturday, it was another bolt from the blue from the Buccaneers, and it would have been forgivable if Pirates fans around the world had responded with one word – ‘Who?’.

The 46-year-old belongs in the school of Josef Zinnbauer, Kjell Jonevret, Kosta Papic and Jean-Yves Kerjean as a coach pulled from obscurity by chairman Irvin Khoza to take the hot seat at Pirates.

Riveiro, born in Vigo, grew up a season ticket holder at La Liga side Celta Vigo, but played only in the Spanish third division, and frankly admits he was not that good, ending his playing career in his twenties.

The Pumas players celebrate winning the Currie Cup trophy. Picture: EJ Langner/Gallo Images

The Pumas claimed a historic first Currie Cup title victory when they beat their hosts, Griquas, in the final in Kimberley on Saturday afternoon.

Built on a solid defensive performance, Jimmy Stonehouse‘s me were simply too good for Griquas, who were playing in their first final since 1970.

The men from Mbombela also took the chances that came their way, while Griquas were unable to convert all their opportunities.

