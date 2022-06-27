Daily news update: Enyobeni Tavern tragedy, Kodwa ‘knew’ about farmgate, Stage 4 extended

Citizen Reporter

Here is your daily news update: Zuma is threatening to challenge Zondo’s findings, the ANC conference proceeded despite an interdict to delay the event, and Mantashe defended Ramaphosa amid ‘Phala Phala Farmgate’.

Enyobeni Tavern tragedy: Youth should be celebrated in June, not mourned – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has expressed his condolences for the 22 teenagers who died at the Enyobeni Tavern in East London on Sunday morning.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation.

Parliament said: “While the President awaits more information on the incident, his thoughts are with the families who have lost children”.

Ramaphosa also expressed concern regarding the circumstances which lead to the deaths, particularly that people under the age of 18 were at the venue.

“Young people were gathered at a venue which, on the face of it, should be off-limits to persons under the age of 18”, Parliament said in a statement.

Stage 4 load shedding extended due to ‘unlawful action’ at power stations

Photo: iStock

In a power alert issued on Sunday, Eskom said it “will regretfully continue to implement” stage 4 load shedding due to “unlawful industrial action”.

Several power stations had been impacted by planned maintenance and repairs, while at others, “the full complement of workers have not reported for duty”.

“Eskom appeals to its labour partner and striking employees to put the people of South Africa first, respect the law and desist from unlawful and undemocratic conduct”.

Farmgate: Zizi Kodwa allegedly knew about Ramaphosa robbery – report

Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa. Picture: Gallo Images

Deputy State Security Minister Zizi Kodwa allegedly knew about the theft of $4 million (about R63 million) in cash at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo two years ago, according to a City Press report.

The paper reports that Kodwa is among a list of government officials who apparently knew about the incident at Phala Phala, but chose to keep it a state secret.’

However, the minister, who’s a close ally of Ramaphosa, has denied knowing about the robbery, saying the claims are “pure fabrication”.

Enyobeni Tavern: Saps investigating liquor legislation compliance

Picture – Twitter

The South African Police Service (Saps) confirmed the deployment of maximum resources to investigate the deaths of 21 teenagers at Enyobeni Tavern.

This after their “lifeless bodies” were found at the local tavern in Scenery Park, East London, shortly before 4 am on Sunday morning.

Initial investigations revealed 17 bodies in the building, with Saps saying:

“It was later established two more died at a local clinic, one died en route to the hospital, and another died in hospital”.

Reports of major shake-ups on ‘The Wife’

‘The Wife’ Showmax series. Picture: Twitter

The Wife on ShowMax is reportedly going through major shake-ups which include the report of current fan-favourite characters set to leave the series.

Last week, Multichoice did not confirm to The Citizen of reports that the lead Hlomu played by Mbalenhle Mavimbela will be leaving and her character will be recast.

A tweet by entertainment reporter Phil Mphela claimed Mavimbela will no longer play Hlomu in the Showmax series.

At the time, Nomsa Philiso of MultiChoice’s response was: “No decisions have been made about the final cast list for Season 3.”

Brad Binder confident heading into MotoGP summer break

Brad Binder recorded his second best finish of the season at the Dutch MotoGP.

Brad Binder will take a lot of confidence into the MotoGP summer break after a fifth-place finish at the Dutch MotoGP on Sunday.

The Dutch Grand Prix, the 11th race of the season, was the final event before MotoGP’s annual five-week summer break.

The first of the season’s last nine races is the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on 7 August.

Binder’s fifth pace at the TT Assen Circuit was his best finish since his second place at the season-opener in Doha.