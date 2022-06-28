Airlink & Qatar Airways sign deal to expand operations in SA

Faizel Patel

Qatar Airways and Airlink have signed a comprehensive agreement to offer travellers more choices following the crash of Comair.

Airlink said the codeshare agreement will also offer improved connectivity between 45 destinations in 12 countries across southern Africa.

The group added that travellers will be able to purchase connecting flights on both airlines using one reservation.

Airlink said the partnership will enable customers to book flights from southern Africa to the U.SA, Europe and points across Asia,

The agreement also increases Qatar Airways’ footprint in southern Africa, with improved access to destinations such as Ggeberha (Port Elizabeth) Hoedspruit, Skukuza, and George, as well as to Botswana, Namibia, Zambia, Zimbabwe and Mozambique.

Qatar Airways group chief executive, Akbar al-Baker, said expanding its network will give customers more choice of destinations and flights and contribute to the rapid recovery of travel, which plays an important role in South African economies.

“We have boosted our presence in the African market by adding eight new destinations since the start of the pandemic and fostering partnerships such as this dynamic agreement with Airlink which will greatly enhance our offering to our customers and support travel and trade.”

Airlink’s chief executive Rodger Foster said: “This development is an endorsement of Airlink’s relevance to providing air access to the entire region through our expansive network of destinations, which when considered in conjunction with Qatar Airways’ global reach creates unparalleled connectivity opportunities.”

The new code share flights are already available for sale and will commence travel on 06 July 2022, subject to government approval.

Comair, which accounted for 40% of the country’s domestic flights, was placed under provisional liquidation earlier this month.

Last week the South African Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) asked the Kulula and BA franchise parent to return the copy of its Airline Operating Certificate (AOC)

An Airline Operating Certificate allows an airline to conduct commercial aviation business under the regulations of the CAA.

