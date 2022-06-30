Govt called to protect youth by implementing stricter alcohol regulations

Lunga Simelane

South Africa’s high levels of alcohol consumption are a public health concern and government has been called to protect the youth by implementing stricter alcohol regulations.

Aware.org reported that 50% of teenagers in South Africa drank alcohol. Other statistics revealed 12% of adolescents consumed their first alcoholic beverage before the age of 13 years.

In 2016, of young people between 15 and 19 years old who consumed alcohol, 65% reported binge drinking.

Soul City Institute’s (SCI) chief executive for social justice Phinah Kodisang said it was important that government implemented existing policies and adopted the proposed legislation, such as the Liquor Amendment Bill.

Kodisang said the misuse of alcohol and underage drinking continued to plague SA, despite years of research and advocacy to protect the youth and society as a whole against the harms of alcohol.

“The lack of implementation of policies to curb these problems leaves South Africans, especially young people, vulnerable,” she said.

According to Kodisang, alcohol was easily accessible for the youth and alcohol advertising was appealing and enticing.

Kodisang said that in 2010, SCI started the Phuza Wize campaign, which focused on addressing the problem of high alcohol consumption and promoting the establishment of safe drinking places and alcohol-free zones, such as schools.

She said despite the various policies, research and first-hand accounts from young people about the effects of alcohol marketing, there was no legislation in this regard.

“Through the campaign, our work in communities and research, it is clear that the marketing of alcohol entices young people,” she said.

As Youth Month comes to end, Kodisang noted SA needed structural solutions for the youth.