Daily news update: Petrol price prediction, Eskom wage talks, and Mbalula on e-tolls

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.
Daily news update – 1 July
Petrol likely to top R25 a litre, as another massive fuel price hike looms
Motorists could be forking out at least R25 for a litre for 93 Octane petrol when the full price increase kicks in next week, on Wednesday, 6 July.
Drivers of oil burners will also not be spared the pain as diesel is also expected to go over the R24 per litre mark.
Speaking to 702, the Automobile Associations (AA) Layton Beard says there is no doubt that price of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin is definitely going to increase going into July.
Eskom strikes: Unions have not rejected 7% wage offer yet – Numsa
The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has told The Citizen it has not rejected Eskom’s wage offer of a 7% wage increase yet, despite reports which suggest otherwise.
Reports emerged on Thursday morning that Numsa and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has rejected the parastatal’s revised offer.
Numsa initially demanded 15% across the board at the start of the wage battle, but revised their demand downward to 12%.
Govt had plans to raise money for e-tolls through fuel levy, says Mbalula
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says a decision on the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP) could be announced soon.
During a media briefing on Thursday, Mbalula indicated that Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to make an announcement on the future of e-tolls during the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS), which usually takes place in October.
UIF on a mission to claw back fraudulently claimed Covid-19 TERS funds
The unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) is on a mission to get back money fraudulently claimed through the UIF Covid-19 TERS scheme over the past few years.
In 2020, the UIF had around R160 billion in its coffers for Covid-19 temporary employee relief, of which it paid R61 billion in claims.
During a media briefing on Thursday in Cape Town, UIF Commissioner Tebogo Maruping revealed that R3.4 billion in money stolen through the relief scheme has voluntarily been returned to the UIF.
‘Fire Andre de Ruyter now!’ – Youth council say load shedding intensified under CEO’s watch
As South Africans continue to suffer rolling blackouts up to stage 6, the South African Youth Economic Council (SAYEC) says load shedding is a result of Eskom’s incompetence.
They are therefore calling for CEO Andre de Ruyter to be fired as soon as possible.
The dark lords of Megawatt Park continue to face backlash from citizens and civil society organisations due to the ongoing power cuts in the country.
Govt called to protect youth by implementing stricter alcohol regulations
South Africa’s high levels of alcohol consumption are a public health concern and government has been called to protect the youth by implementing stricter alcohol regulations.
Aware.org reported that 50% of teenagers in South Africa drank alcohol. Other statistics revealed 12% of adolescents consumed their first alcoholic beverage before the age of 13 years.
In 2016, of young people between 15 and 19 years old who consumed alcohol, 65% reported binge drinking.
South Africans taking on more unsecured debt, paying off secured credit faster
Consumers have relied heavily on unsecured loans and credit cards to make ends meet during the first quarter of the year, while also paying off their secured credit faster.
The country’s credit industry continues to face new challenges in the return to pre-pandemic levels of activity, against a background of rising stagflation risks and high inflation, combined with high unemployment and stagnant demand.
Bok fans come to the party, with Wales series expected to be sold out
A sold out series between South Africa and Wales is firmly on the cards after it was confirmed this week that the stands would be packed for the first Test at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.
After the Covid restrictions on stadium capacity were lifted last week, Pretoria, Bloemfontein and Cape Town immediately had another half-a-stadium to fill, with Loftus given just over a week to do so.
Mokoena among those leaving as Swallows begin massive clear out
Swallows will only keep players who show hunger and a desire to fight for the badge as they want to trim the squad from 40 players last season to only 25 for the next term.
And Phakaaathi has been informed that veteran midfielder Lebohang “Cheeseboy” Mokoena is among those who will be offloaded by the Soweto side.