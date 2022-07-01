Daily news update: Petrol price prediction, Eskom wage talks, and Mbalula on e-tolls

Citizen Reporter

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories. Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy announced that petrol prices will go up by 81c per litre. Picture: Neil McCartney

Motorists could be forking out at least R25 for a litre for 93 Octane petrol when the full price increase kicks in next week, on Wednesday, 6 July.

Drivers of oil burners will also not be spared the pain as diesel is also expected to go over the R24 per litre mark.

Speaking to 702, the Automobile Associations (AA) Layton Beard says there is no doubt that price of petrol, diesel and illuminating paraffin is definitely going to increase going into July.

Workers associated to the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (NUMSA) march to ArcelorMittal South Africa on 24 May 2022. Picture: Michel Bega

The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) has told The Citizen it has not rejected Eskom’s wage offer of a 7% wage increase yet, despite reports which suggest otherwise.

Reports emerged on Thursday morning that Numsa and the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has rejected the parastatal’s revised offer.

Numsa initially demanded 15% across the board at the start of the wage battle, but revised their demand downward to 12%.

An E-toll gantry is seen along the N1 near Roodepoort on 28 February 2021. Picture: Michel Bega

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula says a decision on the Gauteng Freeway Improvement Project (GFIP) could be announced soon.

During a media briefing on Thursday, Mbalula indicated that Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana is expected to make an announcement on the future of e-tolls during the Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBPS), which usually takes place in October.

Picture: iStock

The unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) is on a mission to get back money fraudulently claimed through the UIF Covid-19 TERS scheme over the past few years.

In 2020, the UIF had around R160 billion in its coffers for Covid-19 temporary employee relief, of which it paid R61 billion in claims.

During a media briefing on Thursday in Cape Town, UIF Commissioner Tebogo Maruping revealed that R3.4 billion in money stolen through the relief scheme has voluntarily been returned to the UIF.

Eskom CEO André de Ruyter. Picture: Gallo Images/Rapport/Deon Raath

As South Africans continue to suffer rolling blackouts up to stage 6, the South African Youth Economic Council (SAYEC) says load shedding is a result of Eskom’s incompetence.

They are therefore calling for CEO Andre de Ruyter to be fired as soon as possible.

The dark lords of Megawatt Park continue to face backlash from citizens and civil society organisations due to the ongoing power cuts in the country.

Shoppers purchase alcohol at Makro in Crown Mines, Johannesburg on 18 August 2020. Photo for illustration: Tracy Lee Stark

South Africa’s high levels of alcohol consumption are a public health concern and government has been called to protect the youth by implementing stricter alcohol regulations.

Aware.org reported that 50% of teenagers in South Africa drank alcohol. Other statistics revealed 12% of adolescents consumed their first alcoholic beverage before the age of 13 years.

In 2016, of young people between 15 and 19 years old who consumed alcohol, 65% reported binge drinking.

Image: iStock

Consumers have relied heavily on unsecured loans and credit cards to make ends meet during the first quarter of the year, while also paying off their secured credit faster.

The country’s credit industry continues to face new challenges in the return to pre-pandemic levels of activity, against a background of rising stagflation risks and high inflation, combined with high unemployment and stagnant demand.

A packed out Ellis Park the last time the Springboks played the All Blacks in Johannesburg during the 2015 Rugby Championship. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

A sold out series between South Africa and Wales is firmly on the cards after it was confirmed this week that the stands would be packed for the first Test at Loftus Versfeld on Saturday.

After the Covid restrictions on stadium capacity were lifted last week, Pretoria, Bloemfontein and Cape Town immediately had another half-a-stadium to fill, with Loftus given just over a week to do so.

Swallows FC captain Lebohang “Cheeseboy” Mokoena is among those who might leave the club (Photo: Lefty Shivambu/Gallo Images)

Swallows will only keep players who show hunger and a desire to fight for the badge as they want to trim the squad from 40 players last season to only 25 for the next term.

And Phakaaathi has been informed that veteran midfielder Lebohang “Cheeseboy” Mokoena is among those who will be offloaded by the Soweto side.