Struggling Fortaleza looking to score Copa Libertadores shock

Phumelela

SOCCER 10 POOL OF THE DAY



Thursday 30 June



S10 V1

Fortaleza sit bottom of the league table in Brazil but in the Copa Libertadores have reached the last 16 and host Argentina’s Estudiantes, who have won South America’s top competition four times previously. More details at www.soccer6.co.za.

M1 Angelholm vs Tvaaker: Swedish Cup tie which pits two third division sides against each other. In April, Tvaaker won 3-1 at home in a league clash between the two.



M2 Thor Akureyri vs Throttur Vogar: Thor have lost four games in a row and are third from bottom in Iceland’s second division. Throttur Vogar are bottom with two points from six games.



M3 UMF Fjolnir vs HK Kopavogur: Fjolnir lost their last two matches, including one at home. HK have won six successive games and are in second place in Iceland’s second division.



M4 America Mineiro vs Botafogo: America can forget their poor league form as they take on Botafogo in the first leg of their Copa do Brasil last-16 tie. Their last meeting in Belo Horizonte in May ended in a 2-2 draw.



M5 Independiente Valle vs Lanus: Ecuador’s Independiente will have altitude in Quito as a major advantage as they host Argentine opposition in the Copa Sudamericana.



M6 Charlotte FC vs Austin FC: These are the two youngest franchises in Major League Soccer with Austin in their second year of existence and Charlotte the rookies.



M7 New York RB vs Atlanta United: NYRB are looking to make it five successive home victories. Atlanta are without success in their past seven clashes against NYRB.



M8 Fortaleza vs Estudiantes: Fortaleza get a distraction from being at the bottom of the Brazil league as they host Argentine opposition in the first leg of their Copa Libertadores last-16 time.



M9 Olimpia vs Atletico Goianiense: Olimpia have four wins and a draw from their past five matches while Atletico have drawn their last two. This game is in the Copa Sudamericana competition.



M10 Universidad Catolica vs Sao Paulo: Sao Paulo’s last trip to Chile it take on Universidad was also in the Copa Sudamericana and they came away with a 4-3 win 2013.

Suggested permutation:

R32.00 1 x 1 x 3 x 1 x 2,3 x 2,3 x 1 x 1 x 1,2 x 2,3