‘Not even a real word!’ – Players vent over streak-killing Wordle 377

So, today’s Wordle might have been a tad tricky and not everyone was able to keep their streak going. As is customary, Twitter is the place to blow off steam.

And Wordle has the Twitterverse divided into two groups today – those who believe it’s not a real word, and those laughing at everyone else.

One netizen said: “I really think Wordle has gotten harder over the past few weeks. I’m not complaining, because I like a bit of a challenge. Just observing; it definitely seems like a pattern.”

How do people not know this word? — Mary Beaudin ???????????????? (@MbeauSox) July 1, 2022

Another player vented: “This is not even a real word! Nonsense. Wordle has lost the plot.”

If anybody is in a really good mood, try today’s wordle, that will change it. – Donald Pond.

Do you need a hint?

Wordle 377 3/6 THIS IS NOT EVEN A REAL WORD FFS !!!! ⁦@sdaly213⁩ Nonsense ☹️ #Wordle has lost the plot.



⬜⬜????⬜⬜

????????????????⬜

????????????????????— Niamh Begley (@NIAMHBL) July 1, 2022

Worlde #377 hint

If today’s Wordle is ruining your inner peace, fret not; we’ve got your back. Wordle 377 might trip you up, so you’ll have to choose wisely.

It’s not a common word and contains only two vowels. The first letter is a consonant.

Some American players would tell you it’s a car. Players from other parts of the world will tell you it’s related to the words ‘horse‘ and ‘beans‘.

If it helps, one player offered this helpful bit of advice: “It is a word and a Ford piece-of junk car!”

Now you're just making up words and calling it a word…

Wordle 377 4/6#Wordle377

????????⬛⬛⬛

⬛????⬛⬛????

????????????????????

????????????????????— Rosa Barks (@therosabarks) June 30, 2022

Wordle advice

Before you give up, try these tips:

Use a word with the most popular vowels – A and E – and make sure the same letter doesn’t appear twice in your guess.

Avoid letters such as X, Z and Q until later on; these aren’t used as often as A, E, R, S and T.

I personally start the game with ARISE and TOUCH.

However, the words RAISE and MOUNT are worthy contenders too.

#Wordle 377 6/6

What does it even mean???

These words are getting worse each day



????⬜⬜⬜????

⬜⬜????????⬜

????????????⬜⬜

⬜????⬜????⬜

⬜⬜????????????

????????????????????— Rosie (@rosebud_2) July 1, 2022

Wordle 377 5/6



⬜⬜????⬜⬜

⬜⬜????⬜????

????⬜⬜????⬜

????????????????????

????????????????????



I didn't know that this is a valid word. I thought it is just a surname. #TIL

That is why I picked that choice in 4 instead of the answer that I used in 5.— Nisansa de Silva (@NisansaDdS) July 1, 2022

