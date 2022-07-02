Women celebs go to battle for GBV survivors

Brian Sokutu

When it comes to supporting good causes, Angelique Gerber and Tasché Burger are prepared to put their faces and their bodies on the line.

As part of a drive to eradicate gender-based violence (GBV) in South Africa, the two pugilists will, before the end of the month, slug it out in the boxing ring to raise funds for two nongovernmental organisations – Family Protection Association South Africa and Yellow for Survivors.

In the Boxop series first headline fight featuring the two women celebrities, organisers hope to fill SuperSport Park in Centurion with thousands of spectators following the runaway success of the first two instalments.

Actress Gerber and rock musician Burger are said to have worked vigorously in preparation for the clash, billed “the showdown of the year”.

Said Gerber: “I am participating in Boxop as part of my longterm commitment to help mitigate the impact of gender-based violence and raise funds for the Family Protection Association, an NGO dedicated to rescuing women and children from abusive and violent situations.

“An existence without equality is an existence without dignity. I will always fight for a world where tolerance and understanding shape the lives of people and guide the future of our youth.” Burger described GBV was “a massive issue in South Africa.”

Cape Town based The Voice SA winner, Tasché (Burger) face off 7de Laan and Boer Soek ’n Vrou TV actress Angelique Gerber during a media launch of BOXOP Edition 3 at Hennies Restaurant in Centurion, 28 June 2022. Champions are the GBV charity organisation namely Yellow for Survivors and Family Protections Association who each day creates awareness and places of safety for people suffering the effects of gender based violence in SA. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

“I am sick and tired of people turning a blind eye on gender-based violence and not wanting to get involved.

“I am sick and tired of seeing women and children suffering, being short-changed because they can’t afford legal assistance. I am prepared to stand in the ring against Angelique for such a good cause,” said Burger.

Family Protection Association South Africa chief executive Natasha Dixon said her organisation worked with the SA Police Service to save abused children and funded GBV cases by getting lawyers to fight for victims in courts.

“We get funds from the public to fund defence of victims. When high profile GBV get into the media, such cases are given priority, but ordinary people are forgotten, which is where we step in.

“The significance of Boxop is getting the fight in the ring and there is help for the victims. You don’t need to be a high-profile person to get help. Children and women are getting murdered daily in South Africa by people who are supposed to love them. Abuse knows no boundaries and no colour,” said Dixon.

Leilani Kuter of Yellow for Survivors said: “We are a nonprofit organisation helping raising funds for rape survivors through such sporting activities like longwalks. We also offer free self-defence classes and counselling to survivors – men, women and children.

“I have been approached because self-defence and boxing go hand-in-hand. I am very passionate about self-defence because I am a rape survivor myself, having been strangled.”

Last year saw rock royalty Francois van Coke and rugby legend Derick Hougaard step into the ring, with Van Coke being crowned champion.

To access tickets, people can go to www.itickets.co.za.