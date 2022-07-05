UPDATE: Wage agreement signed between Eskom and unions

News

NUM, Numsa and Solidarity members agreed to accept the 7% wage offer.

National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) members march to Comair offices in Kempton Park on 15 March 2022. Photo: The Citizen/Michel Bega

Eskom and trade unions NUM, Numsa and Solidarity have signed a new wage agreement guaranteeing workers a 7% wage increase.

Members of the three unions had agreed to accept the wage offer on Tuesday.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola had earlier told The Citizen that talks were ongoing, but close to completion.

The agreement ends a weeks-long strike, which – according to Eskom – plunged South Africa into a series of non-stop, rolling blackouts.

Eskom had initially proposed 7% increases – which included R400 housing allowance hikes – but the offer was declined with Numsa first asking for a 15% increase, and later 12%.

