UPDATE: Wage agreement signed between Eskom and unions

Cheryl Kahla

Eskom and trade unions NUM, Numsa and Solidarity have signed a new wage agreement guaranteeing workers a 7% wage increase.

Members of the three unions had agreed to accept the wage offer on Tuesday.

Numsa spokesperson Phakamile Hlubi-Majola had earlier told The Citizen that talks were ongoing, but close to completion.

The agreement ends a weeks-long strike, which – according to Eskom – plunged South Africa into a series of non-stop, rolling blackouts.

Eskom had initially proposed 7% increases – which included R400 housing allowance hikes – but the offer was declined with Numsa first asking for a 15% increase, and later 12%.