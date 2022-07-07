Daily news update: Enyobeni funeral, Mkhwebane suspension, and Charlotte Maxeke fire

Citizen Reporter

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Enyobeni mass funeral. Photo: Twitter/Presidency

President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on tavern owners to stop selling alcohol to under-aged patrons.

Ramaphosa made this plea while delivering his eulogy at the mass funeral service held for the 21 teenagers who tragically died in the Enyobeni tavern recently.

Ramaphosa said the law is clear and that alcohol may not be sold or served to anyone under the age of 18.

Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane. Picture: Gallo Images/City Press/Tebogo Letsie

Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s court challenge against her suspension has been dealt a blow after her papers were withdrawn by her office.

On Wednesday, Deputy Public Protector Kholeka Gcaleka, who is acting in Mkhwebane’s position, withdrew the Public Protector’s application looking to reverse her suspension.

Gcaleka wrote to the respondents in the matter to inform them of her decision on Wednesday.

Former Eskom and Transnet CEO, Brian Molefe at the State Capture Commission, on 15 January 2021. Picture: Neil McCartney

Former Eskom CEO Brian Molefe has been ordered by the North Gauteng High Court to pay back the almost R10 million in pension benefits he received when he left the state-owned entity.

This comes four years after the court set aside his pension payouts and was told to repay the Eskom Pension and Provident Fund (EPPF).

Despite initially being told to pay back the money in 2018, Molefe hasn’t paid a cent. He has argued that he hasn’t been told how much he needs to pay back.

National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi. Picture: Gallo Images / Phill Magakoe

Cases against the alleged architects of state capture are expected to be enrolled by the end of September.

This is according to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks.

National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shamila Batohi and Hawks boss Lieutenant-General Godfrey Lebeya met last Friday to discuss the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture’s final report, which was released last month.

Load shedding. Picture: iStock

Agri SA has warned about the impact of load shedding on agriculture and the economy, with dire implications for food security and national security.

Agri SA boss Christo van der Rheede has warned that an escalation to stage 6 or higher would be catastrophic to national security.

He explained that load shedding contributed to inflation and may result in farmers planting less due to rising costs and disruption in planting schedules.

Charlotte Maxeke Hospital parking lot at the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital collapsed following after fire that began on Friday, 20 April 2021. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The Gauteng Department of Health has confirmed that a fire was detected at the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital’s unused P2 parking bay.

The blaze has since been brought under control and patient care remains unaffected.

“Upon assessment of the situation clinicians on site, together with the facility’s head of disaster, made a call that the situation did not warrant for patients to be evacuated as the smoke from the fire was not too thick or high risk for inhalation,” said the Gauteng Health Department in a statement.

Kelly Khumalo during an interview on 5 April 2019 in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images/City Press/Tebogo Letsie

After becoming the topic of conversation once again when the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial kicked off, actress, singer, reality star and businesswoman Kelly Khumalo has decided to contribute to the conversation on her own terms and she has a lot to say.

The first episode of the third season of her reality show, Life With Kelly Khumalo, kicked off on Wednesday and fans have been reacting – via social media – to everything she said.

Matthew Booth says Chiefs will give Sundowns a run for their money next season (Gavin Barker/BackpagePix)

“Kaizer Chiefs did well in the market last season and I think they have done even better in this period and I can see that the gap is not going to be that extensive.” Those are the words of former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bafana Bafana defender, Matthew Booth.

Booth predicts that Amakhosi will give Downs a good run for their money in the league and domestic cup competitions, but believes that Chiefs and other DStv Premiership clubs still have lot to do before they close the gap on Sundowns.